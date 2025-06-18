Del Taco Expands to North Carolina with First-Ever Location in Durham

[staet}DURHAM, N.C. — Del Taco's grand opening of its first-ever North Carolina location in Durham. The new restaurant is set to serve the community with Del Taco’s beloved menu of fresh, quality ingredients at an unbeatable value.

“We’re thrilled to be the first to bring everything Del Taco has to offer to North Carolina and the Durham community,” said a representative from RAM Restaurants, Inc. “Del Taco’s fresh, high-quality ingredients and bold mix of Mexican and American flavors are a perfect match for what locals are craving, and we’re confident it will quickly become a new favorite.”

Conveniently located near Southpoint and near the intersection of Hwy 55 and Hwy 54, the restaurant will feature two drive-thru lanes, a modern Fresh Flex design, pick-up lockers with QR code capabilities for third-party delivery services and self-service kiosks. It will be open daily, operating from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays to serve late-night guests.

Del Taco offers a unique menu that combines Mexican flavors with American favorites. Guests can expect fan-favorite items like Double Del Cheeseburgers, Epic Burritos, Crinkle Cut Fries and made-to-order dishes crafted with high-quality ingredients.

