East Coast Wings + Grill Named to Franchise Business Review’s 2025 Culture100 List

June 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – East Coast Wings + Grill (ECW+G) was recently named to Franchise Business Review’s 2025 “Culture100” list. The list recognizes the top 100 franchise brands in its annual research on the Best Franchise Cultures.

Franchise Business Review provides ratings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems. The brands that were selected received the highest overall ratings based on 17 unique areas that contribute to a strong company culture, including leadership, core values, franchisee community, and engagement.

“Our culture is not just a buzzword – it’s the engine behind our performance,” said Sam Ballas, CEO of East Coast Wings + Grill. “Everything we do is rooted in building trust with our franchisees. This award is a proud moment for our entire system – it validates everything we’ve worked toward: building a brand where franchisees feel genuinely supported, heard, and empowered.”

Ballas, who also leads Sammy’s Sliders, says this culture-first approach is being used to guide its early growth as well. “Whether it’s a seasoned franchise system or a startup, the key is building with culture from day one,” Ballas added.

Terry Kimrey, a franchisee who transitioned from the construction industry with no prior restaurant experience, added, “The ECW+G team embraced me and made sure I had what I needed to succeed.”

East Coast Wings + Grill prides offers a complete dining experience, a variety of menu items including signature burgers, flatbreads, skillets, craft beer, and exceptional hospitality.

