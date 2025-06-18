Goldfish Swim School Signs Lease Agreement in Chesapeake, Virginia

June 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // Chesapeake, Va. – Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC franchisee LLC, led by husband-and-wife duo MaryAnn and David Driscoll, has signed a lease agreement to open a Goldfish Swim School in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Scheduled to open in August 2025, The Chesapeake school will bring about 50 new jobs to the area. It will be the first location for Driscoll Developments, LLC. MaryAnn has been a proud resident of Hampton Roads since her early twenties, developing deep roots and strong community ties. Her husband David—a U.S. Army veteran—relocated to the area in 2017 and was immediately struck by its abundance of water and the vital importance of water safety for local families.

“As parents of six, water safety has always been a top priority for David and me, and we wanted to bring a top-notch swim school to Chesapeake to teach important lifelong water safety skills to keep children safe in and around the water,” said MaryAnn Driscoll. “As the wife of an Army veteran, community service is deeply important to us, and we look forward to welcoming and serving the families who walk through our doors.”

The Chesapeake location will feature a shiver-free 90-degree pool, a viewing area for parents and a tropical-themed facility designed to provide a comfortable and enjoyable experience for both kids and parents. With Goldfish Swim School’s unique curriculum and small class sizes, children will be able to develop essential swim skills, build confidence and have fun in the water.

“MaryAnn and David are ideal franchise owners to expand the Goldfish Swim School brand in the Chesapeake community because of their passion and commitment to kids and water safety,” said Chris McCuiston, CEO and co-founder of Goldfish Swim School.

Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years, teaching them how to be safer in and around the water. Each school offers swim lessons and programs using a proprietary philosophy, The Science of SwimPlay®, to build life skills using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment. Each school’s number one focus and main priority is always the same – educating children on water safety while teaching them how to swim and respect the water.

