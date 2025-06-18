Re-Bath Brings Remodeling Solutions to Everett, WA and Surrounding Communities to Serve Growing Population

One of America’s Largest Bathroom Remodelers is Now Offering Streamlined Solutions to Meet Growing Home Improvement Needs in the Pacific Northwest

June 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // EVERETT, Wash. – Committed to simplifying the bathroom remodeling process for homeowners across the country, Re-Bath, one of the nation’s largest complete bathroom remodeling franchises, is bringing its high-quality and convenient services to Everett, Washington and the surrounding communities. The region is experiencing rapid growth due to the light rail expansion, and Re-Bath is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for home upgrades.

Behind the Signed Agreement:

Based in the Pacific Northwest, the franchisee and his general manager, Morningstar Jones, discovered their shared passion for community impact and home improvement after sitting next to each other on an airplane. This chance meeting ultimately sparked their partnership and decision to launch Re-Bath of Everett.

Jones brings 15 years of experience in construction, from high-rise concrete work to underground transit projects, and was inspired to enter the remodeling industry after his own frustrating experience with an unfinished basement renovation. The franchisee, who comes from a franchising background, was drawn to Re-Bath’s proven business model, robust support system, and reputation for quality, making it the perfect platform to bring efficient, high-quality remodeling to local homeowners.

United by a commitment to sustainability, the duo plans to incorporate eco-conscious practices into their operations. They aim to partner with local organizations to repurpose materials and minimize landfill waste, aligning their business with a broader mission of environmental responsibility and community service.

“After experiencing firsthand how stressful and unpredictable home renovations can be, I knew there had to be a better way,” said Jones. “Joining Re-Bath allows us to offer homeowners in Everett a remodeling experience that’s efficient, transparent, and rooted in care for our community and the environment. We’re excited to bring a new level of professionalism and purpose to bathroom remodeling in the region.”

The International Franchise Association’s (IFA) 2025 Franchising Economic Outlook projects that franchising will outpace overall U.S. economic growth this year. Re-Bath hopes to build on this momentum and fill available territories throughout the country. Hot markets include California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

“As demand for home remodeling continues to rise, especially in rapidly growing regions like Everett, we’re thrilled to welcome passionate partners to the Re-Bath family,” said Brad Hillier, CEO of Re-Bath. “The team’s commitment to quality, sustainability, and community perfectly aligns with our brand values. This expansion reflects our ongoing strategy to bring Re-Bath’s streamlined remodeling solutions to more homeowners across the country.”

As one of the largest bathroom remodeling companies in the United States, Re-Bath has established a proven business model, unparalleled franchise office support, and an infrastructure for growth as it continues to seek strategic franchise partners to expand its footprint nationwide.

Re-Bath’s impressive momentum has earned national recognition, including the No. 132 spot on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2025 Franchise 500®, the world’s first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Re-Bath was also included on Bob Vila’s 2025 Best Home Renovation Contractors in America list, ranked No. 151 on the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400, and ranked No. 9 on Qualified Remodeler’s 2024 Top 500 Nationals List.

For more information on Re-Bath and franchise opportunities, visit www.rebathfranchise.com or call 800-218-2150.

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is one of the nation’s largest complete bathroom remodeling franchises that has grown to more than 100 locations across the country. The company’s first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information, please visit www.rebath.com or www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.

SOURCE Re-Bath

###

Media Contact:

Emily Eastin

847.945.1300 ext. 238

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.