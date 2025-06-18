The Goddard School Announces 2025 Circle of Excellence and President’s Club Members

Annual recognitions celebrate schools for delivering extraordinary educational experiences for students and exceptional service to families

June 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. – The Goddard School®, the nation’s leading premium early childhood education provider, today announced its 2025 Circle of Excellence and 2025 President’s Club members. These honors recognize the very top-performing Goddard Schools through outstanding achievements in education and customer satisfaction.

To be selected for the Circle of Excellence, schools must meet criteria measuring excellence in performance, quality of education and outstanding family experience. The President’s Club includes schools that have been selected for the Circle of Excellence for at least two consecutive years and consistently demonstrate the highest standards in early childhood education.

“With more than 640 Goddard Schools nationwide caring for and educating nearly 100,000 students, earning a place in the 2025 Goddard School Circle of Excellence and President’s Club is a remarkable achievement,” said Darin Harris, CEO of Goddard Systems, LLC, manager of The Goddard School franchise system. "It is a privilege to recognize and celebrate these exemplary schools and their dedicated franchisees and educators. They exemplify The Goddard School’s commitment to nurturing young learners, supporting families and strengthening communities through the highest-quality early childhood education.”

The 2025 Goddard School Circle of Excellence encompasses The Goddard Schools of:

Bala Cynwyd, PA : Jodi and William Straub

: Jodi and William Straub Cincinnati, OH : Katherine and Peter Joseph

: Katherine and Peter Joseph Edgewater, MD : Dave and Jen Collins

: Dave and Jen Collins Hillsborough, NJ : Tim Hoy, Susan Hoy and Kaitlin Stahl

: Tim Hoy, Susan Hoy and Kaitlin Stahl Middle River (Greenleigh), MD : Mary and Zachary Ukens

: Mary and Zachary Ukens Millersville, MD : Dipti Singh and Courtney Feather

: Dipti Singh and Courtney Feather Suwanee (Old Atlanta), GA : Robin Ray

: Robin Ray Third Lake (Gurnee/Grayslake), IL : David Raye, Donna Raye and Terri Brooks

: David Raye, Donna Raye and Terri Brooks Pittsburgh (Upper Saint Clair), PA: Bob, Lori, Madison, Tyler and Jocelyn Santo

The 2025 Goddard School President’s Club includes The Goddard Schools of:

Anderson Township, OH : Wendy and Mark Reinhart

: Wendy and Mark Reinhart Bellevue, WA : Olivia Teja and Kamal DeSilva

: Olivia Teja and Kamal DeSilva Broadview Heights, OH : Kyle Thomas

: Kyle Thomas Carlsbad, CA : Shalini and Sanjeev Dhiman

: Shalini and Sanjeev Dhiman Chagrin Falls, OH : Kimberly and Scott DiMuzio

: Kimberly and Scott DiMuzio Chesterfield, VA : Debbie and Jim Womack

: Debbie and Jim Womack Cranberry Township, PA : Dina and Matt Speranza

: Dina and Matt Speranza Dedham, MA : Kristin and Peter McNulty

: Kristin and Peter McNulty Denver (Highlands), CO : Allison and David McMurtry

: Allison and David McMurtry Forest Hill, MD : Amber and David O’Brien

: Amber and David O’Brien Highland Heights, OH : Elizabeth and Barry Slifstein

: Elizabeth and Barry Slifstein Horsham, PA : Kristen Larkin, Patrick Larkin, Mike Thompson and Megan Thompson

: Kristen Larkin, Patrick Larkin, Mike Thompson and Megan Thompson Huntingdon Valley, PA : Colleen Zahirnyi

: Colleen Zahirnyi Lynnhaven, VA : Anne and Mike Pope

: Anne and Mike Pope Marriottsville, MD : Sheeba Mathew

: Sheeba Mathew Philadelphia (22nd and Pine), PA : Jillie Staffiera and Jon Drialo

: Jillie Staffiera and Jon Drialo Simpsonville (Five Forks), SC : Melanie and Bill Hyatt

: Melanie and Bill Hyatt Skokie (Evanston/Wilmette), IL : Mary and Andrew Fratini

: Mary and Andrew Fratini Sparks, NV : Jody Agaman, John Agaman and Kristen Harper

: Jody Agaman, John Agaman and Kristen Harper Sugar Hill, GA : Ted Ray

: Ted Ray Swedesboro, NJ : Marc Zahirnyi

: Marc Zahirnyi Westport, CT: Kristen and Ken Bodenstein

For more information about The Goddard School, please visit GoddardSchool.com, and to learn about franchise opportunities, go to GoddardSchoolFranchise.com.

About Goddard Systems, LLC

Established in 1988, Goddard Systems, LLC, is the manager of The Goddard School® franchise system. The Goddard School is the acknowledged leader in the premium early childcare and education market segment. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Goddard Systems has been consistently named one of the leading franchises in the United States by Entrepreneur (#55 in the 2025 Franchise 500) and one of the top franchise systems in worldwide sales by Franchise Times (#63 in the 2024 Top 400). Additionally, Goddard Systems is included in Franchise Business Review’s Top 200 Franchises, a recognition of the best franchise opportunities based solely on ratings and reviews provided directly by franchise owners. Goddard Systems currently licenses more than 640 Goddard School franchises that serve almost 100,000 students in 37 states and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit GoddardSchoolFranchise.com.

About the Goddard School®

Learning for fun. Learning for life.®

For 37 years, The Goddard School has nurtured the extraordinary in every child, providing a warm, caring and safe environment that supports their individual social, emotional and academic development, appreciates their unique talents and personalities, and fosters skills they need for long-term success in school and in life.

The Goddard School’s exclusive inquiry-based education program, Wonder of Learning®, embraces how children learn best—through their innate curiosity—because research confirms that when wonder leads, learning follows. Wonder of Learning is backed by expert knowledge, data-driven insight and unwavering compassion for growing minds, encouraging children to explore their curiosities and interests as they discover the joy—and wonder—of learning.

The Goddard School serves almost 100,000 students from six weeks to six years old in 37 states and Washington, D.C. To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit GoddardSchool.com.

Media Contact:

Joe Markle

610-405-9569

[email protected]

