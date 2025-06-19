Celebree School Makes $30,000 Commitment to Revamp Harford County Public Library’s Beloved Little Leapers Kits

Three-year commitment supports refurbishment of well-loved science, math kits for the Library’s youngest customers

June 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // BALTIMORE, MD – Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education offering infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, makes a three-year, $30,000 commitment to sponsoring the refurbishment of Harford County Public Library’s Little Leapers kits. As the original sponsor of the Little Leapers program and a longtime community partner, Celebree’s renewed commitment underscores its mission to give back locally and inspire curiosity, creativity, and learning in children from the very start.

Little Leapers, initiated in 2013 and available free of charge in all 11 branches, is a groundbreaking program developed to excite the Library’s youngest customers about science and math. It includes pre- and early literacy skills-building kits with science and math themes for children from birth to five years of age. Each of the Little Leaper kits has activity suggestions for interplay between the caregiver and the child and may be checked out for 21 days at a time.

“We are so grateful to Celebree School for its support of this very important program for our youngest customers. Little Leapers is a fun and educational way to instill a knowledge and love of science and math at an early age,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Over the past year, nearly 1,300 Little Leapers kits were checked out by Library families. Thanks to Celebree, we are able to keep these resources current and in top condition.”

The Little Leapers program was started in 2013 following the success of Harford County Public Library’s LEAP kits. LEAP Kits are circulating collections of high-quality science equipment, materials and resources that are packaged with easy, do-it-yourself activities and directions. They are designed for children in grades K-8, and allow families to learn, explore and play at home. The kits focus on 32 distinct topics ranging from pond life, how a tree grows, microscope activity, bridge engineering, building a car, dinosaurs, solar energy, getting to know the moon and more.

“At Celebree School, we believe that a lifelong love of learning begins in early childhood,” said Richard Huffman, founder and CEO of Celebree School. “The Little Leapers program aligns perfectly with our mission to nurture curiosity and spark imagination. We’re proud to help refresh these innovative kits so families across Harford County can continue exploring science and math together in fun, meaningful ways.”

With programs available for children six weeks to 12 years old, Celebree School lives by its promise to Grow People Big and Small™. The brand was founded on the belief that success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and a connection that extends beyond the classroom to address the needs of the whole child and the whole family. Curriculums are designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about the world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School’s founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

