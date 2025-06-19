Hounds Town USA Announces First Location Opening in Alabama

June 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // HUNTSVILLE, Ala.– Pets and their owners throughout Huntsville are in for a treat with the upcoming opening of Hounds Town USA's latest location. Owned and operated by local entrepreneur Mary Hoy, the new facility will officially open its doors on June 21. Conveniently located at 1426 Paramount Dr. Suite B2, the space is well-equipped to become Madison County’s destination for pet care.

With a decades-long career as a senior corporate accountant and accounting manager in international travel and electronics, Hoy’s transition from corporate America to entrepreneurship is driven by a desire to create something of her own. A lifelong dog lover and proud pet parent to two rescued pups, Mary was drawn to Hounds Town’s unique model that prioritizes natural pack play and a low-stress environment.

“I’ve always been a dog owner, but I noticed the lack of quality daycare and boarding options in my area,” said Hoy. “It was clear my next steps were to take action and open a space the community could rely on. After meeting with the Hounds Town team and observing the trusted franchise system they built, I knew the brand would be perfect for Huntsville.”

Hoy will be handling daily operations on-site, ensuring every dog receives personalized care in an engaging environment. To celebrate their entrance into the community, a Grand Opening Event is scheduled for next month.

“A need for trusted pet care that puts pups first has gained more recognition in recent years,” said Hounds Town USA CEO Rob Flannagan. “We’ve noticed a great deal of interest spread across the nation, and we’re honored to invite Mary into the pack. Her love for dogs and experience make her the perfect candidate to spearhead the brand’s entry into Alabama. This is another important step toward our 10-year target: ensuring that every dog in America has access to Hounds Town.”

Hounds Town is truly a unique pet care business, with services that include interactive dog daycare, pet boarding, and stress-free spa services. Overseen by a well-trained staff, dogs are able to play all day, providing both physical and mental stimulation, with a group of dogs that match their size and temperament for safe and fun socialization— guaranteeing a Hounds Town Hangover when pets go home. Further setting itself apart, Hounds Town has a no-breed discrimination policy, making it easier for all pet owners to find reliable care.

