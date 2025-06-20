Doner Shack Grows Northeast Footprint with New Franchise Agreement

June 20, 2025 // Franchising.com // June 20, 2025 // Doner Shack continues its impressive expansion across the United States with the signing of a 3-store franchise agreement in New Jersey. The deal was awarded to seasoned restaurant entrepreneur Hamal Patel, marking the brand’s third franchisee in the Northeast and second in the state of New Jersey.

“I was immediately drawn to Doner Shack because of the incredible momentum behind the brand,” said Hamal Patel. “What truly stood out to me was the commitment to consistent quality, the innovative kitchen systems, and the operational efficiency I witnessed firsthand. Combined with the growing demand for high-quality Mediterranean food and the professionalism of the team, I believe Doner Shack is perfectly positioned for long-term success in the U.S. The product is easily the best I’ve experienced in this segment.”

The doner kebab is the number one fast food choice across Europe, and well-loved for the flavour, convenience, and wide appeal. Doner Shack is bringing this product to the United States at scale, using high-quality meats, signature sauces, and fresh ingredients.

Hamal plans to launch the first of his three New Jersey locations in early 2026, with a strong focus on community involvement and local marketing. The support I’ve received from Jason Steele and the team at Steele Advisory Group has been exceptional,” Patel added. “They have provided guidance and resources to ensure a smooth transition into the brand from day one. Their commitment to franchisee success is unmatched.”

With a mission to become the number one kebab brand in the world, the company is generating strong interest and has already signed 60 franchise agreements across the U.S. Doner Shack is on track to surpass 100 by the end of Q4 2025, with further announcements planned in key territories throughout the Southeast, Midwest, and Western U.S.

For franchise inquiries, visit https://donershackfranchise.com/.

About Doner Shack

Doner Shack is an award-winning, next-generation QSR franchise redefining the emerging Mediterranean food scene. With a mission to become the world’s number one kebab brand, it combines crave worthy food, systemised operations with the strength of a global supply chain.

SOURCE Doner Shack

###

Media Contact:

Jason A. Steele

702-849-4927

[email protected]

