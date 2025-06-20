PrimoHoagies Myrtle Beach Celebrates Grand Opening with Free Hoagies to First 100 Customers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., June 19, 2025 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // -- For the past 30 years, PrimoHoagies has been serving the highest quality hoagies on seeded bread. Next week, PrimoHoagies is bringing a taste of Philadelphia to Myrtle Beach. The grand opening of its newest location is set for Thursday, June 26th at 10:00 a.m. The store is located behind Coastal Grand Mall and is owned by local resident Angela Hayes Victoria. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin promptly at 9:45 a.m.

To celebrate the arrival of Myrtle Beach’s new go-to hoagie destination, PrimoHoagies is treating the first 100 customers* in line on Thursday, June 26th to a free Primo Size Hoagie. The celebration doesn’t stop there—guests who sign up for the complimentary PrimoPerks rewards program can enjoy Primo Size Hoagies for just $10 all weekend long, from Thursday, June 26th through Sunday, June 29th.

Angela Hayes Victoria, a proud Horry County native, brings deep local roots and a passion for the brand to the Myrtle Beach location. She and her husband, David Victoria Jr., AIA, have lived in the area since 1999 and co-founded their architecture and commercial general contracting firm, Tungsten, in 2007. Angela is actively involved in the community through the Myrtle Beach chapter of the Kiwanis Club, the local Kiwanis Club Foundation board, and as a volunteer for Traditions Hospice.

Angela’s connection to PrimoHoagies started as a customer. “There was a PrimoHoagies several years ago that closed during COVID. We used to eat there regularly and were so disappointed when it shut down—it was the best hoagie we ever had,” she shared. “A couple years later, we were still talking about how much we missed it. After visiting the corporate office in New Jersey and meeting the team, we decided to bring PrimoHoagies back—this time, with plans to open 10 stores in the Myrtle Beach area.”

Angela added, “I look forward to serving the Grand Strand area and providing an outstanding product to both our local community and visitors.”

