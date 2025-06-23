Camden Huddle House Is Back and Better Than Ever

June 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // CAMDEN, SC —The Camden Huddle House is now open and welcoming guests back to the beloved gathering place for home-style meals and their signature breakfast all-day offerings. The restaurant located at 1029 W. Dekalb St. is led by franchisees and multi-unit owners Todd Blevins and Laneal Vaughn.

"We are ecstatic to be back in Camden! The community has embraced us, including customers and employees. We've been able to generate a nice buzz for the restaurant, and folks are very excited for the Huddle House rebirth in the area," said Laneal Vaughn, Franchisee for Huddle House. "The environment for employees in the area has contributed to our success, and we look forward to other opportunities and other states to grow the brand."

“We are thrilled to partner with Laneal and Todd, who are incredibly passionate about Huddle House and have been pivotal in our growth,” said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer for Ascent Hospitality Development. "Multi-unit owners speak to the strength of our brand and their confidence in its growth potential. We are excited to watch them continue to expand in new and existing markets, bringing our quality, home-style food, and exceptional hospitality to more communities."

SOURCE Huddle House

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.