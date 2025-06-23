Cicis® Pizza’s Original Chocolate Dessert Makes Its Long-Awaited Comeback

June 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // COPPELL, Texas – You asked, and Cicis answered. To celebrate its 40th birthday, the leading all-you-can-eat buffet is granting fans’ biggest birthday wish: the return of The Original Chocolate Dessert.

Making its sweet comeback by overwhelming demand, The Original Chocolate Dessert will be available for a limited-time from June 23 through August 17 at Cicis buffets nationwide and online at cicis.com for $7.99.

This nostalgic menu-item is an ooey, gooey, chocolaty classic made with fresh baked deep-dish dough, cocoa sugar, creamy chocolate, and a dusting of powdered sugar, sliced into thick, rectangular strips. It earned a cult-favorite status and became one of the most beloved offerings in Cicis history — with fans flooding social media and attempting to recreate the recipe in their own kitchens.

“There’s something magical about flavors that instantly take you back to childhood — and for so many of our guests, The Original Chocolate Dessert is exactly that,” said Jeff Hetsel, President of Cicis Pizza. “This dessert has lived on through online forums, home-baked recreations and social media buzz for years. We’re thrilled to finally bring it back to the buffet where it belongs as a thank you to the fans who have long hoped for its return.”

Whether you’re stepping back into our stores to revisit the iconic dessert or trying it for the very first time, now’s your chance to indulge in the classic that left a lasting impression on a generation of Cicis fans before it’s gone.

For more information about Cicis Original Chocolate Dessert, visit https://www.cicis.com/deals.

Founded in 1985, Coppell, Texas-based Cicis invented the Endless Pizza Buffet concept, offering guests a wide variety of pizzas, including traditional crust and flatbreads, along with pastas, salads and desserts for dine-in, to-go and catering. With nearly 300 restaurants in 30-plus states, Cicis has been ranked by CNN Money as the No. 1 "Casual Dining Pizza Chain (for your money) in America," named by Technomic as the No. 2 "Most Kid-Friendly Chain as voted by Millennial Moms" and recognized by Nation's Restaurant News among its Top 200 Restaurant Chains.

