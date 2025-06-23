Kindermotion Franchisee Kristie Spielhagen of Colorado Springs Featured on Local News

June 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // Colorado Springs, CO – Kindermotion is proud to spotlight franchisee Kristie Spielhagen of Kindermotion Colorado Springs, who was recently featured on her local news station for her inspiring work at That Place Hosting Kindermotion a well-known community hub for family enrichment.

Kristie, a U.S. Army veteran and longtime early childhood advocate, launched her Kindermotion business with a mission to foster the emotional and physical development of children through structured movement programs. Her unique background in both military logistics and early education has shaped a powerful, nurturing environment for young learners.

“Kindermotion allows me to combine my passion for helping children thrive emotionally and physically with my love of teaching,” Kristie says. “It’s more than a business it’s a calling.”

Kristie's work in Colorado Springs reflects Kindermotion’ s commitment to whole-child development, blending movement, mindfulness, and academic readiness into each class. Her programs help children build confidence, focus, and body awareness, skills essential for success in and out of the classroom.

Top 3 Benefits of Kindermotion Programs:

Brain + Body Connection – Cognitive and motor skills are developed together, enhancing learning and physical development.

Social-Emotional Learning – Children grow in self-awareness, resilience, and cooperation through expressive movement and play.

Whole-Child Wellness – Emphasis on emotional regulation, mindfulness, and physical health creates a balanced foundation for early learners.

Richard Maltese, CEO of Kinderdance International, shared: “Kristie’s passion, service, and leadership truly represent what Kindermotion is all about. We are incredibly proud of her work in Colorado Springs and the positive impact she is making in her community.

