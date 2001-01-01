Kinderdance International Franchise Opportunity

Kinderdance International - Award Winning Franchise

Kinderdance® provides developmental dance, gymnastics, yoga and fitness programs for young children. Franchising for over 40 years, Kinderdance is the fastest growing children's franchise in the world.

Our educational based dance and movement programs inspire children's imagination and help reinforce S.T.E.M. principles encouraging problem solving and creative thinking.

Why a Kinderdance Franchise

The Best Low Cost Children's Business Opportunity

Kinderdance® programs are specifically designed for children 15 months to age 12. Kinderdance programs teach to the total child. Each program blends cognitive, social and emotional development and communication skills.

Children learn the basics of creative movement, ballet, tap, floor gymnastics, yoga along with sports readiness skills while learning colors, numbers, shapes, words, and songs.

All programs combine academic readiness skills ensuring that each child has an optimal learning experience. Each program develops language skills, creative thinking, problem solving, expanding imagination while building self-confidence and self-esteem.

When becoming a Kinderdance franchisee, we make setting up your own business easy.

You will be able to offer camps, activities, birthday parties and enrichment classes for children with your own mobile business based out of your own home. Starting your own Kinderdance franchise is affordable, flexible, and provides a great opportunity for success.

The smiles are contagious!

This low cost business brings enormous satisfaction to everyone involved. Week after week, thousands of children in the US and around the world participate in classes, keep active and grow emotionally and academically from our programs.

The Kinderdance® Advantage

Our franchise training team and ongoing support, together with our proprietary curriculum will help you thrive as a business owner and make you a satisfied entrepreneur.

Getting started is easy because Kinderdance provides you with a turn-key process allowing you to effectively start up and operate a successful, family-friendly home based mobile business that will impact the lives of many families in your community.

No dance experience required!

Low Cost - Low Overhead.

Home-Based Mobile Business with Flexible Hours.

Offers a proven business model.

Simple business procedures.

High profit margins.

Multiple revenue streams.

Fast ROI.

Comprehensive training & ongoing support programs.

Adorable Customers!

Large Territory: No matter what level you choose, it will normally include between 250 to 400 locations; which is predicated on a population density of up to 400,000 residents. You will be awarded the right to teach our programs.

Kinderdance® Training and Support

You get started right away all your supplies from leotards to business cards, from music to business forms, from dance and gymnastics equipment, to original curriculum and music. Kinderdance® provides an initial supply of items. These supplies are all included in your franchise fee!

Here is a sample of what else is included in your franchise fee.

Free Air Fare to Initial Training ($300.00 limit).

Free Hotel Stay While You Train.

Territory Analysis.

Guidance on how to obtain contracts with local child care centers.

Comprehensive six day training program. You start right away!

Marketing Tools and Resources

Exclusive use of our proprietary curriculum, operations and teaching training tools.

On line class room registration tools.

There are four choices with Kinderdance®

BRONZE: $15,000 -- Designed for the person who wants to teach all the classes by themselves on a part-time or full-time basis. Each Bronze Level franchisee is authorized to teach in up to 10 locations* within their area.

-- Designed for the person who wants to teach all the classes by themselves on a part-time or full-time basis. Each Bronze Level franchisee is authorized to teach in up to 10 locations* within their area. SILVER: $20,000 -- Designed for people who want to teach the Kinderdance® programs themselves or with a teacher on a full-time basis. Each Silver Level franchise is authorized to teach in up to 20 locations* in their area.

-- Designed for people who want to teach the Kinderdance® programs themselves or with a teacher on a full-time basis. Each Silver Level franchise is authorized to teach in up to 20 locations* in their area. GOLD: $30,000 -- Designed for people who want to market and train others. This gives you unlimited locations* in an exclusive territory of up to a 400,000 population (determined by city, county, or zip code boundaries). You may or may not teach the program yourself.

-- Designed for people who want to market and train others. This gives you unlimited locations* in an exclusive territory of up to a 400,000 population (determined by city, county, or zip code boundaries). You may or may not teach the program yourself. GOLD AD: $40,000 -- The Gold Area Developer is designed for the person who is a motivated, financially qualified person who would enjoy an additional profit center. In addition to Tuition Receipts and Dancewear Sales the Gold Area Developer franchisee would earn 40% of the paid initial franchise fee for each new franchise awarded in their territory, along with 25% of their paid monthly royalties!

*Multiple programs and classes may be taught at all locations.

International Franchises Are Available At All Levels

Ideal Candidate

We are looking for people who:

Have high energy with the ability to multi-task.

Are interested in the Children services business.

Are physically active.

Have experience in sales and marketing.

