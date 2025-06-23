Vote Habit Burger’s Double Char #1, Get the #1 for $1

June 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif.— Perfection deserves re-election, and the Double Char is back on the ballot. Habit Burger & Grill’s fan favorite burger has once again been nominated for USA TODAY’s 10Best. To celebrate, Habit is offering CharClub members the opportunity to try the burger that earned the top spot—for just $1 at participating locations.

From June 23–27, CharClub members can get a Double Char for just $1. The offer will appear under "My Offers" in the Habit App or website and can be redeemed online or in-store.

“We’re offering the Double Char for $1 because it’s the number one voted burger,” said Jack Hinchliffe, Chief Marketing Officer at Habit Burger & Grill. “We’re inviting everyone to join our CharClub and try the #1 for $1. No catch—but if you agree, cast your vote. We’re also nominated for Best Fast Casual Restaurant, which is truly an honor. Vote for us there, too.”

"The Double Char is built like a tank, but it eats like a dream," said Chef Jason Triail, the brand’s Director of Culinary Innovation. "It’s got two juicy patties, melty cheese, and that smoky crust from the open-flame grill that just hits different. It’s savory, fresh—[VT1] and yeah—people got it last year. That’s why they voted. And we’re asking them to vote again."

The Double Char is in one of several categories Habit is nominated in for 2025. In addition to voting for the Double Char, voters can simply scroll down to also support Habit in the category of Best Fast Casual Restaurant and also for Best Fast-Food Sides for their Tempura Green Beans, the latter of which also won first place in USA Today’s 10Best last year.

How to Get the Double Char for $1 (June 23–27)

Offer available to all registered CharClub members.

Orders can be placed online, through the Habit Mobile App, or in store scanned at the register.

Limit one per CharClub member.

Not a CharClub member? Register, enter promo code under “My Offers” and add the offer to the cart.

*Based on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Burger. (Published July 2024).

**Get (1) one Double Char with or without cheese for $1. Offer valid from 6/23/25 through 6/27/25. Taxes and fees extra. Add-ons extra. No substitutions permitted. LIMIT: one (1) redemption per CharClub member. Valid at participating U.S. Habit Burger & Grill locations for CharClub members who are logged in and place an order on the Habit Burger & Grill website, mobile app, or in-restaurant scanned at the register. For a limited time and while supplies last. May not be used for delivery orders unless order is placed directly on the CharClub mobile app. Prices of other menu items and availability of items may vary. Cannot be combined with other offers. Must have or create a valid account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Offer not valid at Habit Burger & Grill locations in Las Vegas, NV; Henderson, NV; Chino Hills, CA; Upland, CA; Redlands, CA; Ontario, CA; Fontana, CA; Hesperia, CA; Rancho Cucamonga, CA; Victorville, CA; Barstow, CA; Rialto, CA; Colton, CA; San Bernardino, CA; Rohnert Park, CA; Hamilton, NJ. Also excludes airport, university, and casino locations

SOURCE Habit Burger & Grill

