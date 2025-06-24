Batteries Plus and Customers Help Plant Over 35,000 Trees Across the Country

June 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // HARTLAND, Wis. – Batteries Plus is proud to announce the results of its first-ever “Buy a Pack, Plant a Tree” initiative, launched in partnership with Energizer and the Arbor Day Foundation. Thanks to its generous customers, the brand will help the Arbor Day Foundation plant 35,332 trees across the U.S. in the coming months, with each tree representing a step toward a greener, healthier planet.

The initiative marked the launch of Batteries Plus’s philanthropic platform, Power with Purpose, designed to unify all of the brand’s charitable work under one name. Batteries Plus will make a donation to plant one tree through the Arbor Day Foundation for each of the 35,332 24-packs of Energizer MAX® AA or AAA batteries sold in stores between April 1 and May 31.

“Our customers didn’t just buy batteries, they’re making meaningful changes,” said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. “Power with Purpose is about being able to create an impact through everyday actions, and we’re incredibly grateful to our customers for joining us in that mission throughout the year.”

Furthering the initiative, these Energizer MAX® batteries were sold in new packaging that’s 100% recyclable and plastic-free* – a sustainable innovation from Energizer that also makes the batteries easier to open and store.

Power with Purpose goes far beyond sustainability-focused initiatives like the “Buy a Pack, Plant a Tree” promotion. Through this platform, Batteries Plus remains committed to Emergency Preparedness efforts – ensuring consumers and their families are safe in times of severe weather and natural disasters. The brand also remains dedicated to helping support families in need during the holiday season through its annual partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program – supplying batteries to power donated toys.

“Batteries Plus is all about showing up for the communities we serve, not just once but all year long,” said Williams. “Whether it’s planting trees or helping families prepare for storm season, we’re committed to using our platform to make a difference.”

*On select packaging, excluding seals.

