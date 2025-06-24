East Coast Wings + Grill Transports Taste Buds to the Tropics, Launches Limited-Time Menu

June 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – This summer, foodies can escape to the tropics without needing a passport or a boarding pass, just by following their taste buds. East Coast Wings + Grill (ECW+G) is turning up the sunshine this summer with its Taste of the Tropics limited-time menu starting Tuesday, June 24.

Through August 19, the new menu brings a festive flavor of the islands directly to ECW+G’s dining rooms with two new food items and a boldly tropical cocktail, perfect for those looking to add a little paradise to their plate.

The Taste of the Tropics lineup includes:

Coconut Shrimp: Large, crispy, golden-fried shrimp tossed in a delicate coconut breading and served with a sweet-and-spicy Kamikaze Sauce for a flavor combination that’s both indulgent and zesty.

Key Lime Carnival Fry Dip: This creamy, sweet-tart dipping sauce adds a surprising twist to ECW+G’s classic Carnival Fries. Pairing rich notes of key lime with a creamy base, it’s a flavor side trip you won’t want to miss.

Hurricane Party Cocktail: Raise a glass to pure relaxation with ECW+G’s Hurricane Party, a blend of rums, passion fruit juice, orange juice, and a hint of grenadine. This festive sip brings the feeling of a tropical getaway directly to your table.

“With the Taste of the Tropics, we wanted to bring that feeling of a restful, sunny getaway directly to our restaurants, without requiring booking a flight,” said Ashley Mitchell, Vice President of Marketing at East Coast Wings + Grill. “This limited-time menu lets our guests celebrate the spirit of summer with a fresh blend of tropical flavors, whether dining in, ordering to-go, or gathering with friends.”

East Coast Wings + Grill prides itself in offering a complete dining experience, a variety of menu items including signature burgers, flatbreads, skillets, craft beer, and exceptional hospitality. ECW+G provides a relaxed, comfortable setting perfect for family outings, catching a game, or picking up convenient carry-out options.

SOURCE East Coast Wings + Grill

###

