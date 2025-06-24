Goldfish Swim School Signs Lease Agreement in Oak Creek, Wi

June 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // OAK CREEK, WI – Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC franchisee South KIC Group, LLC has signed a lease agreement to open a Goldfish Swim School in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

This will be the third Goldfish Swim School location for the husband-and-wife franchisee duo, who own and operate locations across Wisconsin in Brookfield and Bayshore. The new Oak Creek school is scheduled to open in the fall of 2025.

The Oak Creek location will feature a state-of-the-art, shiver-free 90-degree pool, a viewing area for parents, and a tropical-themed facility designed to provide a comfortable and enjoyable experience for both kids and parents alike. With Goldfish Swim School’s unique curriculum and small class sizes, children will be able to develop essential swim skills, build confidence, and have fun in the water.

“As a family-owned business, my husband and I have embraced steady, thoughtful growth, cherishing the opportunity to bring swim lessons and water safety to our local communities throughout Wisconsin,” said Goldfish Swim School franchisee Rosanna Casper. “We’re grateful for our incredible, diverse team of managers, lifeguards and instructors who’ve grown with Goldfish over the past seven years. It’s an honor to support their careers as we continue this journey together."

Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged four months to 12 years, teaching children how to be safer in and around the water. Each school offers swim lessons and programs using a proprietary philosophy, The Science of SwimPlay®, to build life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment. Each school’s number one focus and main priority is always the same – educating children on water safety while teaching them how to swim and respect the water.

“Rosanna and Kevin are ideal franchise owners to expand the Goldfish Swim School brand in the Oak Creek community because of their passion and commitment to kids and water safety,” said Chris McCuiston, CEO and co-founder of Goldfish Swim School. “The Oak Creek Goldfish Swim School will meet an important need in the community, and we look forward to the opening.”

SOURCE Goldfish Swim School

###

