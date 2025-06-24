New Hand & Stone Spa Set to Elevate Self-Care in Orange County

Multi-Unit Owner Expanding Renowned Wellness Brand in Southern California

June 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // ORANGE, Calif. – Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, the nation’s leading facial and massage franchise, is expanding its California presence with a new location coming soon to Orange County. Spearheaded by local entrepreneur David Beser, the Orange County spa will provide residents with access to professional massage and skincare services in a relaxing environment.

David Beser, a Newport Beach native and attorney with nearly a decade of legal experience, transitioned into entrepreneurship in search of a guest-focused business opportunity. He discovered Hand & Stone and was drawn to its membership-based model and the growing demand for wellness services in the area. Beser opened three spas in Southern California between 2012 and 2014, located in Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, and Laguna Beach. With his wife and sister-in-law involved in the business, Hand & Stone has become a true family effort. Beser is passionate about creating relaxing self-care experiences for his guests and looks forward to bringing that to the communities in Orange County.

“I’ve always believed in the value of creating a space where people can take care of themselves, and there is no better way to do this than massage or facial services regularly,” said David Beser. “As someone who was born and raised in Orange County, it means a lot to me to bring another Hand & Stone location to the local community. With the support of my family and the strength of the brand, I’m excited to offer a high-quality wellness experience right here at home.”

The new Hand & Stone spa will offer therapeutic massages, advanced facial treatments, and hair removal services—all customizable with enhancements like aromatherapy, LED therapy, and CBD. Every service is performed by licensed professionals using premium skincare brands including Dermalogica, IMAGE Skincare, and ClarityRx Clinical Skin Care, ensuring a personalized and high-quality experience for every guest.

“We’re excited to see David continue to grow with Hand & Stone and bring the brand to Orange County,” said Jennifer Durham, Chief Development Officer of Hand & Stone. “He brings a unique blend of business acumen, local insight, and a passion for wellness that makes him a strong leader for this new location. We’re confident his spa will quickly become a go-to destination for residents looking to prioritize self-care.”

Hand & Stone aims to award franchise opportunities to motivated, business-minded individuals passionate about wellness and delivering exceptional customer service. Ideal candidates should be hands-on owner-operators who run the spa day-to-day or engaged leaders who hire spa managers and work on the business but not in it.

The brand is specifically targeting multi-unit operators across various industries that are seeking to expand their franchise investment portfolios. Candidates do not need prior experience in the spa or wellness industry, but should possess entrepreneurial drive and experience developing strong teams. Franchisees should have the financial capability to invest in the business and scale their operations over time. This opportunity is perfect for individuals or groups looking to enter the growing wellness industry with a category leader.

For more information on franchising opportunities, individuals should visit www.handandstone.com/franchise/.

About Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa was founded in 2004 by John Marco, a dedicated physical therapist with a vision to make high-quality wellness services accessible to everyone. Today, with over 650 locations across 38 states and Canada, Hand & Stone continues to set the standard in the spa industry. From therapeutic massages to advanced skincare treatments, the brand delivers exceptional, customized wellness experiences. By partnering with trusted names like Dermalogica, IMAGE Skincare, and ClarityRx Clinical Skin Care, Hand & Stone ensures every client receives top-tier quality. In addition to providing great service, Hand & Stone was recognized by CXcellence in 2024 for its outstanding customer-centric culture. Hand & Stone has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list for a decade, coming in first in the spa category several times.

For more information on Hand & Stone Spa services, visit https://handandstone.com/ and for information on the franchise opportunity, visit www.handandstone.com/franchise/.

SOURCE Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

###

Media Contact:

Lauren Crisci

(317) 661-0006 |

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.