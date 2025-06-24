Slim Chickens Expands in San Antonio

June 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAN ANTONIO — Slim Chickens announced today the opening of its newest San Antonio location. This marks the fourth Slim Chickens location for multi-unit operator Big Star Chicken, LLC.

“We’re proud to grow alongside Big Star Chicken,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens.

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens offers 14 house dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

SOURCE Slim Chickens

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.