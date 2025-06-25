Barberitos Two Multi-Unit Development Agreements

June 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Barberitos is expanding its presence in Georgia with two new development agreements with existing franchisees. The deals will bring six locations to the state – three to Savannah and three to Athens.

In Athens, long-time franchisee David Weeks has signed a three-store agreement to grow his Barberitos portfolio. Weeks is a seasoned multi-unit, multi-brand operator with 21 restaurants around the Athens area, including nine Barberitos, eight Dunkin’ and four Newk’s Eatery.

In Savannah, Azat Nasretdinov is expanding his ownership with a three-store agreement following the success of his first location in Vidalia, which he acquired in 2024. After spending seven years as a Corporate Comptroller overseeing accounting functions for a local business, he made a career switch to entrepreneurship. With a deep understanding of business operations, he is focused on bringing dining to Savannah and neighboring communities.

“We’re proud to continue our partnerships with Azat and David as they grow their Barberitos’ presence in Savannah and Athens” said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks.

The brand features a modern and inviting interior, complemented by a streamlined menu that emphasizes fresh, nutritious dishes crafted in-house. Guests can enjoy a variety of customizable options, including burritos, bowls, and quesadillas, all made with quality ingredients.

