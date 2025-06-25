Dogtopia Partners with Powerhouse MUMBO of Wendy’s, Taco Bell and Jersey Mike’s in Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement

Nation’s Pet Services Leader Attracts Another Experienced Franchise Operator

June 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // Phoenix, Ariz. – Dogtopia, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing pet wellness franchise, has signed a franchise agreement that will bring multiple new locations to New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania in partnership with an experienced multi-unit, multi-brand operator who owns and operates nearly 100 leading restaurant locations.

Joe Cugine is diversifying his portfolio with a franchise agreement to capitalize on the business opportunities presented by the booming pet care industry. Cugine currently owns 80 Wendy’s, 14 Taco Bell and four Jersey Mike’s Subs. His latest venture into the pet space will be taken on with his daughter, Carly, a next-generation entrepreneur and investor in three of his Wendy’s locations. Eager to diversify their portfolio and enter a reputable and mature franchise system, the pair was drawn to Dogtopia for its leadership, support, systems, and proprietary technology. The pair is currently operating one Dogtopia, in the process of purchasing a second, and has agreed to build additional locations in the tri-state area. They plan to lead the dog daycare centers together, with Carly overseeing day-to-day operations.

“We researched the finest franchises in the industry, regardless of sector. Dogtopia continued to rise to the top. It wasn’t in our initial consideration set, but the more we investigated, we became convinced that they were the right franchise to be involved with,” said Joe Cugine. “I think Dogtopia is really hitting its stride as a franchisor, and I believe that the best days are ahead of us. We have been delighted with the resources and the support we've received to date.”

Dogtopia is continuing steady growth across all regions of the United States with recent signings in Schaumburg and Wheaton, Illinois, Charlotte, North Carolina and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“It’s always exciting to attract experienced franchise operators who are diversifying their portfolio,” said Alex Samios, Chief Growth Officer of Dogtopia. “We’re thrilled to welcome Joe and Carly to the Dogtopia family. Their incredible experience with other franchises will make them a strong fit for our brand, and we’re excited to support their growth and success.”

More than just daycare, boarding and spa services, Dogtopia is the trusted dog wellness expert dedicated to enhancing the lives of dogs and their families. Dogtopia's services and products are rooted in science, validated by data and delivered with love. With guidance from an environmental biologist, veterinarian and credentialed dog trainer, Dogtopia continues to set the industry standard for dog wellness and daycare to help dogs live long, healthy, happy lives.

For more information about Dogtopia or to find a location near you, visit www.dogtopia.com.

About Dogtopia

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental wellbeing of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that holistically address canine wellness. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including spacious playrooms assigned by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to reduce the impact on joints and paws, and webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

