Hand & Stone Debuts First Location in Sacramento, Championing the Self-Care Movement

California Husband-and-Wife Team Introduce High-Quality Wellness Services to the Region

June 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento residents have a new way to relax and recharge—Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa (Hand & Stone) is expanding into the state capital, bringing its high-quality wellness services to more Northern California clients.

Today, the leading facial and massage concept announced the opening of its new location in the Sacramento community. Situated at 69 University Ave., Hand & Stone of Sacramento is another clear sign of the brand’s ongoing mission to make wellness, relaxation, and self-care accessible to more communities. To celebrate the new spa, a grand opening will take place on July 19. They’ll also offer special promotions for military veterans and their partners. This location will be the 28th Hand & Stone in California, which also represents the brand’s greatest opportunity for growth. Looking ahead, the Kamahanas have signed on to open a second location in 2026, continuing their mission to expand Hand & Stone’s high-quality services throughout the region.

First-time franchisees Sean and Tara Kamahana are bringing the first Hand & Stone location to Sacramento. With over 30 years of business experience, Sean previously managed the largest territory in California for a leading linen company. Tara’s background spans various areas of healthcare and hospitality, including managing a level 4 medical care home facility for non-ambulatory infants. Additionally, she spent the last 15 years in residential construction and remodeling.

The Kamahanas’ shared appreciation for wellness deepened after massage therapy helped both Sean and Tara regain mobility following injuries and surgery from a car accident. Inspired to bring that same life-changing experience to others, the duo explored bringing these services to Northern California. Their first location is set to open in mid-July and will launch with an exclusive Founding Membership Program offering perks: no enrollment fee, a massage or facial every month, free enhancements for life (valued at up to $30), and a complimentary facial when guests sign up for the membership.

“As new franchise owners, our vision for this location is to create an elevated spa experience that’s easy to access and enjoy — a place where guests can relax, rejuvenate, and leave feeling their absolute best,” said Sean “Bringing a Hand & Stone location to the Sacramento area and being able to open a business of our own is a dream come true. For Tara and me, we look forward to bringing wellness and relaxation to our community and to seeing the appreciation grow in others as they start and continue their wellness journeys.

Hand & Stone introduces high-quality professional massage services, including Swedish, Himalayan Salt, Sports, Deep Tissue, Oncology and Prenatal massages to California’s capital region. Clients can also enjoy Hand & Stone’s signature hot stone massage and best-in-class facials, all tailored to each individual's needs and to address specific skin concerns. With a wide range of services available for women, men, and teens, the new spa provides a personalized experience for every guest. The Sacramento location will feature a team of up to seven estheticians and up to nine massage therapists, providing exceptional customized massage or facial services at accessible prices.

Like all Hand & Stone spas nationwide, the new Sacramento location offers advanced skincare and spa services that incorporate new technologies at the forefront of the wellness market to enhance each guest’s overall experience. These advanced services include the Diamond Glow facial, NuFACE microcurrent facial, and LED Phototherapy facial, as well as innovations such as CBD oil enhancements and partnerships with award-winning skincare lines Dermalogica®, Image, and ClarityRX.

Hand & Stone services are performed by experienced licensed estheticians and licensed massage therapists. The brand’s commitment to extraordinary guest experiences has translated into unparalleled expertise at each location, supported by best-in-class training and ongoing educational resources for all team members. At Hand & Stone Sacramento, guests have access to a team of wellness experts who specialize in providing exceptional skincare and massage treatments, ensuring a tranquil, relaxing, and comfortable environment.

The Sacramento location will be open Monday to Saturday, 9:00 am to 8:00 pm, and Sunday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. For more information about Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, services, or to schedule an appointment, call 916-269-0234 or visit https://handandstone.com/locations/sacramento-the-uv/.

About Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa was founded in 2004 by John Marco, a dedicated physical therapist with a vision to make high-quality wellness services accessible to everyone. Today, with over 650 locations across 38 states and Canada, Hand & Stone continues to set the standard in the spa industry. From therapeutic massages to advanced skincare treatments, the brand delivers exceptional, customized wellness experiences. By partnering with trusted names like Dermalogica, IMAGE Skincare, and ClarityRx Clinical Skin Care, Hand & Stone ensures every client receives top-tier quality. In addition to providing great service, Hand & Stone was recognized by CXcellence in 2024 for its outstanding customer-centric culture. The brand has ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list for a decade, coming in first in the spa category several times. For more information on Hand & Stone Spa services, visit https://handandstone.com/. For information on the franchise opportunity, visit www.handandstone.com/franchise/.

