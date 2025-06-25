O’Charley’s is Fired Up for Summer with Return of Char Grills, a Bold Bourbon Blaze Menu and Half-Pound, 100% American Angus Beef Burgers

June 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE — O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar is bringing the heat this summer with the return of its legendary char grills and its brand new Bourbon Blaze menu, a flame-forward, limited-time celebration of bold, bourbon-glazed flavor.

O’Charley’s listened to what guests wanted, and they delivered. Back by popular demand, the char grill is firing on all cylinders, bringing a smoky sear and unmistakable depth of flavor to summer staples like steaks, salmon, ribs and more.

At the heart of this summer sizzler is O’Charley’s lineup of ½ pound, 100% American Angus burgers, now the star of the grill alongside a lineup of flame-seared favorites finished with brand new bourbon-infused sauces.

Hot off the char grill comes a trio of crave-worthy entrées, each one flame-kissed and finished with O’Charley’s brand new bourbon sauce, a smoky-sweet blend that’s bold, and built to turn up the heat:

NEW Bourbon Bacon Burger - 1⁄2 pound, 100% American Angus Beef topped with a bourbon bacon sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Served with fries. $14.99

NEW Bourbon Blaze Salmon - Tender 8 oz. salmon with a caramelized bourbon glaze. Served with two sides. $21.99

NEW Bourbon Bacon Filet Mignon - Our most tender and juicy steak. 7 oz. center-cut filet mignon topped with a bourbon bacon sauce. Served with two sides. $34.99

Of course, nothing pairs with bourbon-glazed perfection like an ice-cold drink or a bold cocktail. O’Charley’s team has poured some fresh picks to keep the summer spirit flowing:

NEW B’Old Fashioned – An updated smooth style with Maker’s Mark Bourbon, Grand Marnier, bitters and muddled fresh fruit on the rocks.

NEW Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA – IPA / 6.0% / Rehobeth Beach, DE

NEW Bell’s Two Hearted IPA – IPA / 7.0% / Kalamazoo, MI

To end things on a sweet note, two new spins on classic desserts take the spotlight:

NEW Banana Foster Cheesecake – Creamy cheesecake topped with a warm caramelized foster sauce made from butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, and rum, and finished with fresh bananas and whipped cream. $8.99

NEW Apple Pie – Now even better! This baked in-house pie features a golden, flaky crust with a filling of tender, cinnamon-spiced apples. $6.99

Char grilling brings out the best in every bite, delivering a perfectly caramelized exterior, a tender, juicy interior and a depth of flavor no other cooking method can match. It’s a difference guests noticed and craved, bite after bite, and now, O’Charley’s has brought it back. From burgers made better with 100% American Angus to entrées that put the char grill front and center, O’Charley’s is blazing a new trail, where bold, flame-kissed flavor takes the spotlight.

