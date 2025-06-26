Back by Popular Demand, Church’s Texas Chicken® Fires Up Summer with the Return of Fan-Favorite, Smokehouse Chicken for a Limited Time

Local Marketing Tasting Events and Activations to Take Place in Select Markets

June 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA – Church’s Texas Chicken®, one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant brands in the world, is turning up the heat and flavor this summer with the return of its fan-favorite Authentic Texas Style Rubbed Smokehouse Chicken. Just in time for summer, the mouthwatering recipe returns to Church’s menu by popular demand for a limited time from June 26-September 24, 2025, with a full meal starting at only $5.99*. To celebrate, Church’s will host free tasting events in select markets, giving guests a chance to experience the savory, bold flavors that they have been craving.

Church’s first introduced its Smokehouse recipe in 2017, and it became a seasonal standout thanks to its distinct, smoky flavor and generous portion size. Each Smokehouse meal features a half chicken that’s marinated for 12 hours and coated with a mouth-watering rub. Church’s Smokehouse Chicken features bone-in, skin-on pieces fried to golden perfection—delivering a rich, authentic taste.

Guests can choose original or spicy and pair it with a legendary Honey-Butter Biscuit™ and jalapeño starting at $5.99. They also have the option to make it a combo by adding a homestyle side and a regular drink, starting at $9.99. To complete their meal, guests can satisfy their sweet tooth with a delicious Pineapple Fried Pie. Click HERE for images.

“Smokehouse has been a guest favorite for years and we heard them loud and clear—they wanted it back,” said Kevin Houston, Executive Chef at Church’s Texas Chicken. “The recipe is unique and unlike anything else, with bigger, bolder flavors in an unbreaded, bone-in alternative to our traditional fried chicken.”

Chase the Flavor- Local Market Activations

To celebrate the return of Smokehouse, Church’s is turning up the heat at participating Texas locations in Houston, San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley with its “Chase the Flavor” campaign that will bring the flavors of the brand directly to guests in fun and unexpected ways. The free activations will take place at select local YMCA locations and events throughout the summer in local communities, and guests will have the opportunity to participate in engaging activities, capture fun moments, sample Church’s Smokehouse chicken while supplies last, and much more! The first events will kick off July 4th weekend at participating locations in Houston, TX.

“We’re not just bringing back our Smokehouse Chicken, we’re bringing the full experience to our guests in Houston, San Antonio and Rio Grande Valley,” said Sarah Minton, SVP, Brand Strategy, Media and Activation. “At our local market celebrations, guests can enjoy a taste of Smokehouse Chicken, connect with the local community, and take part in fun, family-friendly activities that celebrate the unique flavors and Texas spirit behind this dish. It’s more than a meal—it’s a moment to share.”

For more information, visit www.churchs.com and texaschicken.com. You can also follow Church’s Texas Chicken® on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok. Details on franchising opportunities are available at https://franchise.churchstexaschicken.com or https://franchise.texaschicken.com.

* Availability and duration may vary by location and supplies are limited.

About Church’s Texas Chicken® / Texas Chicken™

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church’s Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken™ outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, freshly baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken™ have more than 1,400 locations in 22 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1.5 billion. Owned by High Bluff Capital Partners and FS Investments since 2021, Church’s® celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2022.

SOURCE Church’s Texas Chicken®

###

Media Contact:

Kelly Kaufman

773.531.7737

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.