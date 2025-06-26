Potbelly Sandwich Shop Opens in Westerville

June 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // WESTERVILLE, Ohio – Potbelly today announced the opening of its newest location in Westerville, Ohio. Located in the popular Northridge Crossing shopping center at the lively intersection of State Street and Polaris Parkway (782 N. State Street), the shop sits just minutes from Otterbein University and Uptown Westerville. It marks the sixth shop for Potbelly in the Columbus market, and twentieth across the state.

Potbelly Westerville will officially open its doors on June 28, 2025 with a grand opening celebration.

Royal Restaurant Group, the experienced restaurant franchise owner/operator of Potbelly locations in the Columbus market, is behind the Westerville shop. The franchisee team also owns and runs Potbelly shops in nearby Dublin and Columbus proper – Downtown Columbus and University District included.

“Our Potbelly shops have become neighborhood staples throughout Columbus, and we’re thrilled to share our toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes, freshly baked cookies, and other craveable menu favorites with the Westerville community,” said Robert Negron, Chief Operations Officer for Royal Restaurant Group. “Whether it’s families grabbing lunch or the local workforce stopping in for a midday break, we’re confident this shop will quickly become a cherished mealtime destination.”

The shop will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily. The shop can be reached by phone at (614) 508-4123.

For exclusive offers and rewards, Potbelly encourages fans to join the Potbelly Perks program, where they can unlock free sandwiches, cookies and special offers throughout the year.

