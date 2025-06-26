Pvolve Debuts on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® List

June 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // NEW YORK, NY – Pvolve has earned its first appearance on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®, the definitive annual ranking of top-performing franchise systems in the United States.

Pvolve ranked in the Top New & Emerging Franchises category, reflecting its growth, scalable franchise model and growing presence in the boutique fitness sector.

The Franchise 500® list is widely recognized as a premier benchmark in the franchise industry. It evaluates brands across more than 150 data points, including unit growth, financial strength, franchisee support, brand power and overall stability.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Entrepreneur this year,” said Julie Cartwright, President of Pvolve. “This milestone reflects the strength of our brand, the dedication of our franchise partners and team members, and the growing demand for innovative, science-led fitness across the country. It’s exciting to see how far we’ve come and where we’re headed.”

Pvolve’s national marketing efforts, including its partnership with brand ambassador Jennifer Aniston and its most recent collaboration with Tally Health, further enhance consumer awareness, support franchise growth, and strengthen member engagement.

SOURCE Pvolve

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.