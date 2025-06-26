Super Chix® Opens Its 6th Location in Washington

June 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // SUPER CHIX® is pleased to announce the opening of its 6th restaurant in Washington in the greater Seattle market! The new SUPER CHIX® restaurant is located at 17100 Southcenter Pkwy Tukwila, WA 98188 – phone number (253) 243-6879. “On the heels of eight new openings in 2024 and six so far in 2025, we are excited for the sixth Washington Super Chix restaurant and to bring our Brand to Tukwila, Washington. Residents and businesses in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. It is an honor for us to open here. Congratulations to SUPER CHIX® franchisees Mohammad Khadar and Elina Khadar and their operating team headed up by Hosam Salim for their sixth SUPER CHIX® opening,” said Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX®.

SUPER CHIX® is the premium counter-casual dining experience bringing together superior, fresh ingredients with first-class preparation methods and recipes. SUPER CHIX® is known for its fun fresh vibe with a hip and welcoming dining environment. We’re not a fast-food joint: we serve cooked-to-order hand-breaded, never-frozen, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, big juicy tenders, and fresh hand-cut seasoned French fried Idaho potatoes — all within reach of our custom sauce bar, offering limitless flavor combinations that keep our guests coming back. Additionally, we’ve mastered six unique hand-tossed salads and perfected our premium frozen custard that is churned in-house throughout the day.

SOURCE SUPER CHIX®

###

