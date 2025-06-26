World Gym International Signs Master Franchise Agreement for Brazil.

June 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // TAICHUNG, Taiwan – World Gym International (WGI) has entered into a Master Franchise Agreement (MFA) with Flag Holding LTDA to significantly expand its footprint in Brazil.

Flag Holding is led by CEO Flavia Almeida, co-owner and operator of 17 World Gym locations in Goiás and the Federal District of Brasília. Since opening the first World Gym in Brasília in 2012, Almeida has established the brand as the premier fitness chain, offering the largest selection of strength and cardio equipment.

The MFA grants Flag Holding LTDA exclusive rights to expand World Gym into Brazil’s other states.

“We are thrilled to partner with Flag Holding LTDA and Flavia Almeida, whose vision and proven success in Goiás make them the ideal partner to drive World Gym’s growth across Brazil,” said John Caraccio, CEO of World Gym International. “This agreement marks a significant milestone in our global expansion strategy, bringing our world-class fitness offerings to more communities in South America.”

