World Gym Franchise Opportunity

Welcome to World Gym & World Gym Athletics! For 43 years, World Gym has been at the epicenter of the modern fitness scene-the place where Muscle Beach meets Hollywood, and where serious fitness meets celebrity. We love working out, changing lives and empowering our members to live life fit and strong. We are driven to help entrepreneurial goals become a reality. As a prospective franchisee, you will soon discover that World Gym is much more than just a gym franchise; it's a way of life. We eat, drink, and breathe the gym and we are servants to the success of our franchisees. As a potential franchisee, you'll find our passion is reflected in how we continually innovate new offerings, systems and technology so that you can dominate your territory. Why World Gym? We know there are a lot of choices when it comes to choosing a fitness franchise. So why choose us over the other guys? What makes us different? When you team up with World Gym, you'll gain: A global brand - Gain a competitive advantage with the marketing power and recognition of a global brand, while still maintaining the feeling of an authentic hometown gym.

Freedom to Choose - Choose between a small-to-large World Gym Full-Service Club (10,000+ sq ft) or a World Gym Athletics Studio (2,500+ sq ft).

Growth Opportunities - We are moving aggressively to expand across the U.S. and Canada. Join us and be the first to dominate your market. Single Unit, Multi-Unit and Area Development Agreements are currently available in North America only.

Best-in-Class Support - Gain the business systems and support of a team that possesses a wealth of fitness industry experience, and who is responsive and innovative at every level. When you join World Gym, you're becoming part of a much larger family.

Flexibility - Enjoy the freedom to customize your services and amenities to best fit the needs of your local market.

Competitive Franchising Fees - Our highly-competitive franchising fees allow you to keep more of your profits and invest more money into your business. Amenities & Layout World Gym Full-Service Clubs (10,000-50,000 square feet):

Strength Training Equipment Cardio Equipment Locker Rooms Personal Training Dedicated Area for World Gym Athletics Team Training Group Exercise Retail Pro Shop Barbell Café Tanning & Hydro-massage Childcare Women's Only Area

World Gym Athletics Studio (2,500-9,000 square feet):

Dedicated Area for World Gym Athletics Team Training (Foundations, Performance, One Barbell Classes, Smash & Yoga Classes) Strength Training Equipment Treadmills/Rowers (PACE, ROW-IT classes) Recovery Zone Barbell Café Locker Rooms

A Global Support Network Our ownership and management team has over 200 years of cumulative experience, and we're committed to the success of every Franchisee. We're always just a phone call, text, email or DM away. Our team of fitness industry professionals will provide the operational support, guidance and troubleshooting you need to remain successful in the constantly changing fitness market. We offer support in the following areas: Business, Operational & Technology Support

Ancillary Revenue Streams

Branding, Marketing/Social Media & Sales Support As a Franchisee, you'll have the ability to connect with and learn from all other World Gym Franchisees through a variety of formats and forums, including: Live, virtual & peer-to-peer training

A private online owner's forum

Annual World Gym International Convention Our Ideal Candidate We are looking for franchise candidates who are passionate about building a fitness community in their local market. Fitness industry experience is not necessary. Ideally, we are seeking candidates with some business experience, a focus on sales and marketing and a willingness to work with our proven systems. Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.