World Gym Franchise Opportunity
Testimonials
World Gym has stayed true to fitness in a way that other brands don’t. World Gym doesn’t get caught up in fads. The company is always very steady, clear on direction and has consistent growth.
World Gym embraces it roots in Muscle Beach while continuing to innovate. World Gym believes in seriously fun fitness, getting results for its members and supporting its franchisees in all aspects from staffing to equipment selection to fitness programming to great marketing services.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$150,000 - $500,000
|Total Investment:
|$260,000 - $1,800,000
Available Markets:
Canada: AB, BC, MB, NB, NT, NS, ON, PE
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
Welcome to World Gym & World Gym Athletics!
For 43 years, World Gym has been at the epicenter of the modern fitness scene-the place where Muscle Beach meets Hollywood, and where serious fitness meets celebrity. We love working out, changing lives and empowering our members to live life fit and strong. We are driven to help entrepreneurial goals become a reality.
As a prospective franchisee, you will soon discover that World Gym is much more than just a gym franchise; it's a way of life. We eat, drink, and breathe the gym and we are servants to the success of our franchisees. As a potential franchisee, you'll find our passion is reflected in how we continually innovate new offerings, systems and technology so that you can dominate your territory.
Why World Gym?
We know there are a lot of choices when it comes to choosing a fitness franchise. So why choose us over the other guys? What makes us different? When you team up with World Gym, you'll gain:
Amenities & Layout
A Global Support Network
Our ownership and management team has over 200 years of cumulative experience, and we're committed to the success of every Franchisee. We're always just a phone call, text, email or DM away. Our team of fitness industry professionals will provide the operational support, guidance and troubleshooting you need to remain successful in the constantly changing fitness market. We offer support in the following areas:
As a Franchisee, you'll have the ability to connect with and learn from all other World Gym Franchisees through a variety of formats and forums, including:
Our Ideal Candidate
We are looking for franchise candidates who are passionate about building a fitness community in their local market. Fitness industry experience is not necessary. Ideally, we are seeking candidates with some business experience, a focus on sales and marketing and a willingness to work with our proven systems.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
Request Information
Looking for more information about World Gym? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.