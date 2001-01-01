 World Gym Franchise Opportunity
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

World Gym Franchise Opportunity

Testimonials

World Gym has stayed true to fitness in a way that other brands don’t. World Gym doesn’t get caught up in fads. The company is always very steady, clear on direction and has consistent growth.

Joe Talmadge
World Gym San Francisco (2 locations)

World Gym embraces it roots in Muscle Beach while continuing to innovate. World Gym believes in seriously fun fitness, getting results for its members and supporting its franchisees in all aspects from staffing to equipment selection to fitness programming to great marketing services.

Jon Davie
World Gym Australia, 30+ locations

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $150,000 - $500,000
Total Investment: $260,000 - $1,800,000

Available Markets:


Canada: AB, BC, MB, NB, NT, NS, ON, PE
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

Welcome to World Gym & World Gym Athletics!

For 43 years, World Gym has been at the epicenter of the modern fitness scene-the place where Muscle Beach meets Hollywood, and where serious fitness meets celebrity. We love working out, changing lives and empowering our members to live life fit and strong. We are driven to help entrepreneurial goals become a reality.

As a prospective franchisee, you will soon discover that World Gym is much more than just a gym franchise; it's a way of life. We eat, drink, and breathe the gym and we are servants to the success of our franchisees. As a potential franchisee, you'll find our passion is reflected in how we continually innovate new offerings, systems and technology so that you can dominate your territory.

Why World Gym?

We know there are a lot of choices when it comes to choosing a fitness franchise. So why choose us over the other guys? What makes us different? When you team up with World Gym, you'll gain:

  • A global brand - Gain a competitive advantage with the marketing power and recognition of a global brand, while still maintaining the feeling of an authentic hometown gym.
  • Freedom to Choose - Choose between a small-to-large World Gym Full-Service Club (10,000+ sq ft) or a World Gym Athletics Studio (2,500+ sq ft).
  • Growth Opportunities - We are moving aggressively to expand across the U.S. and Canada. Join us and be the first to dominate your market. Single Unit, Multi-Unit and Area Development Agreements are currently available in North America only.
  • Best-in-Class Support - Gain the business systems and support of a team that possesses a wealth of fitness industry experience, and who is responsive and innovative at every level. When you join World Gym, you're becoming part of a much larger family.
  • Flexibility - Enjoy the freedom to customize your services and amenities to best fit the needs of your local market.
  • Competitive Franchising Fees - Our highly-competitive franchising fees allow you to keep more of your profits and invest more money into your business.

Amenities & Layout

  • World Gym Full-Service Clubs (10,000-50,000 square feet):
    Amenities vary, based on size and may include:
    • Strength Training Equipment
    • Cardio Equipment
    • Locker Rooms
    • Personal Training
    • Dedicated Area for World Gym Athletics Team Training
    • Group Exercise
    • Retail Pro Shop
    • Barbell Café
    • Tanning & Hydro-massage
    • Childcare
    • Women's Only Area
  • World Gym Athletics Studio (2,500-9,000 square feet):
    Amenities vary, based on size and may include:
    • Dedicated Area for World Gym Athletics Team Training (Foundations, Performance, One Barbell Classes, Smash & Yoga Classes)
    • Strength Training Equipment
    • Treadmills/Rowers (PACE, ROW-IT classes)
    • Recovery Zone
    • Barbell Café
    • Locker Rooms

A Global Support Network

Our ownership and management team has over 200 years of cumulative experience, and we're committed to the success of every Franchisee. We're always just a phone call, text, email or DM away. Our team of fitness industry professionals will provide the operational support, guidance and troubleshooting you need to remain successful in the constantly changing fitness market. We offer support in the following areas:

  • Business, Operational & Technology Support
  • Ancillary Revenue Streams
  • Branding, Marketing/Social Media & Sales Support

As a Franchisee, you'll have the ability to connect with and learn from all other World Gym Franchisees through a variety of formats and forums, including:

  • Live, virtual & peer-to-peer training
  • A private online owner's forum
  • Annual World Gym International Convention

Our Ideal Candidate

We are looking for franchise candidates who are passionate about building a fitness community in their local market. Fitness industry experience is not necessary. Ideally, we are seeking candidates with some business experience, a focus on sales and marketing and a willingness to work with our proven systems.

Add to Request List

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

Request Information

Looking for more information about World Gym? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.

Please send me email updates on the latest Franchise News and Opportunities

By submitting this form, you give consent for Franchising.com to provide the information above to World Gym so they may contact you via phone or email. View our Privacy Policy for more information.


Share This Page

Subscribe to Our Newsletters

A Franchise Update Media Production
Franchise Update Media
P.O. Box 20547
San Jose, CA 95160
PH. (408) 402-5681
In Loving Memory Of Timothy Gardner (1987-2014)

Copyright © 2001 - 2020.
All Rights Reserved.