Bonjour, North Carolina! Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café to Make Tar Heel State Debut in Cary

June 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // CARY, NC – North Carolina is about to get a lot sweeter as Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café announces its first location in the state in Cary. The creperie is set to open in the fall of 2025.

The Cary store will mark the second opening under a 15-unit development agreement between Sweet Paris and Virentes Hospitality.

“Cary, and specifically Fenton, has this incredible mix of energy and refinement. It’s the kind of place where people come to connect, unwind, and treat themselves,” said Jim D’Aquila, Managing Member of Virentes Hospitality. “That’s exactly the kind of experience we want to create with Sweet Paris. It’s a concept that invites people in and gives them a reason to stay. We’re proud to introduce the concept to North Carolina and can’t wait to see the community of Cary embrace it.”

Nestled in the heart of Cary, Fenton is a vibrant, walkable mixed-use destination known for its curated blend of high-end retail, chef-driven dining, artful public spaces, and upscale residential offerings. As one of North Carolina’s most talked-about lifestyle hubs, Fenton sets the stage for a restaurant experience that’s as aesthetically stunning as it is delicious. Sweet Paris will join a lineup of trendsetting culinary concepts, offering guests a high-end yet approachable experience complete with marble-topped tables, artisan crêpes, and an atmosphere designed for both connection and escape.

“Virentes Hospitality has been instrumental in growing Sweet Paris with thoughtfulness and precision, and we’re thrilled to see them bring the concept to a new market in Fenton-Cary,” said Allison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris. “Fenton is a vibrant, fast-growing destination, and we’re confident this location will quickly become a beloved spot for guests to escape and indulge.”

SOURCE Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.