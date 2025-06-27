Massageluxe Celebrates 100th Location Milestone With Member Contest and $100 Wellness Package

June 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // ST. LOUIS – MassageLuXe, a premier spa franchise specializing in high-quality massage, facial, and waxing services, is celebrating the opening of its 100th location with a national membership contest and a limited-time offer designed to make wellness more accessible than ever.

Beginning now, guests can purchase a $100 wellness package that includes a One Hour Standard Massage and an Express Facial, available online only for a limited time and redeemable at participating locations. The celebratory offer runs alongside the launch of MassageLuXe’s 2025 Member of the Year contest, honoring the loyal members who helped make this milestone possible.

“Our members are the reason we’ve reached 100 locations, and this is our way of saying thank you,” said Kristen Pechacek, CEO of MassageLuXe. “With the contest and the new $100 special, we’re giving both loyal guests and new visitors a chance to experience the benefits of massage and skin care in a luxurious, stress-free setting.”

Winners will be randomly selected from qualified entries submitted for each participating location. The contest will run through June 30, 2025, with winners announced around mid-July.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Contest Period starts May 19, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. EST and ends June 30, 2025 at 11:59 pm EST. Open to legal residents of the U.S. and DC (excluding NY and RI residents), age 18 and over, who are members of a participating MassageLuXe spa. Random drawings from among all qualifying entries at each participating spa on or about July 11, 2025. Prize: One winner at each participating spa will receive a 1-year LuXe membership (ARV: $720-$1068, depending on spa location). Odds of winning will depend on number of qualifying entries received at each participating spa. Void where prohibited. For full Official Rules, terms and conditions, go to https://massageluxe.com/official-rules. Sponsor: Massage Luxe International, LLC, 16052 Swingley Ridge Rd, Suite 120, Chesterfield, MO 63017.

MassageLuXe currently operates in nearly 100 communities across the U.S., offering high-quality massage, facial, and wellness services in a luxurious, membership-based setting.

MassageLuXe is actively seeking motivated individuals to partner with as the brand continues expanding across the country. Whether you're looking to complement your current career, already own a business, or are interested in dedicating yourself full-time to the spa industry, MassageLuXe could be the perfect opportunity for you. To learn more about franchising with MassageLuXe and the available franchise incentives, visit: https://massageluxe.com/franchise-opportunities/.

For more information about MassageLuXe, visit: https://massageluxe.com.

About MassageLuXe

Founded in 2007 in St. Louis, Missouri, MassageLuXe is a fast-growing franchise-based spa company with a mission to provide an unparalleled experience that supports and encourages health, well-being, and quality of life. MassageLuXe delivers the highest quality massage, facial, and waxing services in a comfortable, relaxing, and luxurious environment. Massage is a service that improves health, promotes relaxation and overall well-being for the consumer, and has been practiced throughout the world for thousands of years. MassageLuXe currently has nearly 100 locations across 20+ states and plans to double in size in the next three years.

