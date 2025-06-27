Pizza with a Purpose: Happy Joe’s Delivers Compassion Even When it’s not Easy

June 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // DAVENPORT, Iowa – In a time when many brands are focused on cutting costs, Happy Joe’s continues to invest in what matters most: lifting up others. Whether by delivering hot pizza to children with disabilities or raising funds for families affected by pediatric cancer, the brand has been quietly demonstrating that meaningful service is baked into its identity.

And while Happy Joe’s President, CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco prefers to stay out of the spotlight, others aren’t staying quiet about the good this company is doing behind the scenes.

“Tom has always believed that leadership means lifting others up, especially when no one’s watching,” said Kat Davidson, a longtime team member and current Vice President of Franchise Development. “Tom doesn’t do stuff like this for accolades. He does it because it is right.”

Food, Family and Football with Heart

One of Happy Joe’s most heartfelt commitments is supporting the Chris Norton Foundation Football Camp, held each summer at the founder’s alma mater in Iowa. The camp offers kids with disabilities the chance to play football, build confidence and connect with peers, and Happy Joe’s shows up with fresh pizza, a fully stocked food truck and plenty of spirit. Chris Norton, a former college football player who became paralyzed in a game and went on to become a motivational speaker, started the camp as part of his mission to empower others.

“The first time I saw those kids smiling with pizza in their hands, I knew this wasn’t just about a meal,” said Davidson. “It was about showing up for people who often get overlooked.”

For Happy Joe’s, supporting the event isn’t a charity stunt. The brand just sees it as part of its mission to make people smile.

Squeezing Lemons for a Good Cause

Happy Joe’s is also a partner of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, partnering with the organization to raise funds and awareness in the fight against pediatric cancer. From donation drives to store activations, Happy Joe’s teams and guests come together to make a difference — one cup and one dollar at a time. Even restaurant leaders in other spaces praise Happy Joe’s give-back initiatives.

“Happy Joe’s shows us what it means to serve people, not just customers,” said Damon Thomas, current Senior Vice President of Operations at Shake Shack. “Tom taught me that when a company truly puts people first over profit, the impact goes far beyond the bottom line.”

Supporting Industry Families with CORE

In both 2023 and 2024, Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream committed $1 from every Chocolate Chip Cookie Pizza sold to Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE), a nonprofit that helps provide financial relief to food and beverage service workers with children when they face life-altering circumstances.

Whether it’s a medical diagnosis, injury, natural disaster or unexpected loss, CORE ensures that families have support when they need it most — covering everything from rent and utility bills to medical expenses and childcare.

Through every effort, the Happy Joe’s team is simply doing what they’ve always done: showing up, caring deeply and investing in people, even when it’s hard.

