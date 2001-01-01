 Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream Franchise Opportunity
Testimonials

Being part of Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlors has been a wonderful decision for our family. We have operated a popular location in Lancaster Wisconsin for years and have recently opened our second location in Galena Illinois. The Happy Joe’s Support team was extremely helpful with opening. Our locations have beautiful dining rooms, and a Family Fun Center where kids can play games and win prizes. We also offer carry out and delivery services. The love and loyalty our guests have for the Happy Joe’s brand is truly amazing. We take pride in being very involved in our communities and feel honored to be a part of continuing Joe’s legacy, serving the world’s best pizza and making people happy!

Roger Bussan
Lancaster, Wisconsin & Galena, Illinois

The most rewarding feeling I get from owning Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlors in Dubuque is being able to carry on the culture that Happy Joe Whitty and our ownership in Dubuque has created in our community over the past 50 years. It’s also very rewarding to see how our staff takes great pride in ensuring we provide the best products and service every day. They love Happy Joe’s as much as we do. We have three very successful locations in Dubuque Iowa with an extremely loyal following that goes back generations. In our community, Happy Joe’s is like an extended family member. We are the place to go for birthdays, family get-togethers, celebrations, and hanging out with friends. We hear stories daily about the wonderful memories our guests have made at our Happy Joe’s locations. That is something to be very happy about.

Mark Schmidt
Dubuque, Iowa

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $150,000
Net Worth: $450,000
Franchise Fee: $30,000
Total Investment: $273,000 - $1,040,000
Royalty Fee: 6% of sales
Advertising Fee: 2% of sales

Available Markets:


Canada:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NM, NC, ND, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI, WY

Ready to bring smiles to your very own Happy Joe's?

Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor combine a retro family-friendly pizza parlor, a neighborhood ice cream parlor, fun arcade center, a lucrative inhouse delivery system, and a robust carryout service thru a pick-up window, with modernized equipment, and a newly designed restaurant by an award winning, globally recognized, architectural design firm. Deliciously yummy, uniquely innovative, menu options (best known as the Originator of the Taco Pizza, BLT pizza, and Bavarian Beer Cheese pizza), supports all day parts including breakfast, with award winning dessert pizzas, serving four styles of pizza crust, original pizza, pan pizza, gluten free pizza, and Cauliflower pizza, with a proven business model entering its second 50 years of business. Provides multiple revenue streams with above average AUVs. Financing is available through our lending partners.

Restaurant Overview

Our full-size restaurants combine a true dining experience, a family-friendly fun center, and a lucrative delivery and carryout service, all under one roof.

Happy Joe's Highlights

  • Unique Eatertainment venue
  • Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream Franchise OpportunityYummy menu options appealing to everyone
  • Supports all day parts (breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, special events)
  • Proven business model for 50 years
  • Multiple revenue streams
  • Loads of available territory in both U.S. and abroad
  • Supportive corporate resources
  • A system of happy, profitable franchisees
  • Full Size Dine-In Average Unit Sales
  • Volume $1.50MM* and Delco
  • Delivery Carry Out Average Unit Sales
  • Volume $1.51MM*
  • Sales up 15%+ in 2021 calendar year over 2020, and up every quarter during pandemic
