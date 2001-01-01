Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream Franchise Opportunity

Ready to bring smiles to your very own Happy Joe's? Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor combine a retro family-friendly pizza parlor, a neighborhood ice cream parlor, fun arcade center, a lucrative inhouse delivery system, and a robust carryout service thru a pick-up window, with modernized equipment, and a newly designed restaurant by an award winning, globally recognized, architectural design firm. Deliciously yummy, uniquely innovative, menu options (best known as the Originator of the Taco Pizza, BLT pizza, and Bavarian Beer Cheese pizza), supports all day parts including breakfast, with award winning dessert pizzas, serving four styles of pizza crust, original pizza, pan pizza, gluten free pizza, and Cauliflower pizza, with a proven business model entering its second 50 years of business. Provides multiple revenue streams with above average AUVs. Financing is available through our lending partners. Restaurant Overview Our full-size restaurants combine a true dining experience, a family-friendly fun center, and a lucrative delivery and carryout service, all under one roof. Happy Joe's Highlights Unique Eatertainment venue

Yummy menu options appealing to everyone Supports all day parts (breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, special events)

Proven business model for 50 years

Multiple revenue streams

Loads of available territory in both U.S. and abroad

Supportive corporate resources

A system of happy, profitable franchisees

Full Size Dine-In Average Unit Sales

Volume $1.50MM* and Delco

Delivery Carry Out Average Unit Sales

Volume $1.51MM*

