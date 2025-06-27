Shipley Do-Nuts Jacksonville Celebrates Grand Re-Opening With Week of Freebies and Prizes

June 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON – Shipley Do-Nuts, the nation’s largest brand of fresh made daily donuts and kolaches, is celebrating the grand re-opening of its Jacksonville shop, under new ownership, at 12667 Beach Blvd., #101, at the corner of Beach Blvd. and Kernan Blvd., the week of June 30 with daily deals, contests and charity donations.

Special offers include:

Monday, June 30: First 100 guests will receive a coupon for a dozen free glazed donuts

Tuesday, July 1: Buy one kolache, get a kolache free on next visit

Wednesday, July 2: Loyalty members that scan or check in at location will be entered for a chance to win Jaguar game tickets with any purchase

Thursday, July 3: Enjoy a free hot coffee with any purchase.

Friday, July 4: Free coffee and glazed donut for public servants, including police officers, firefighters and teachers, medical, etc., and red, white & blue donuts will be available

Saturday, July 5: 20% of sales will be donated to K9s United

Sunday, July 6: Free glazed or iced donut for kids with any purchase

Shipley offers 60 varieties of fresh, handmade daily donuts, including its signature plain glazed, cut in the iconic Shipley hexagon shape, plus filled, iced and cake donuts, plus bear claws, cinnamon rolls, coffee and more. It’s also known for its kolaches, a savory Texas-style pastry with fillings like cheese, sausage and eggs baked inside.

Owned by Virentes Hospitality, the shop in Jacksonville has indoor and outdoor seating available (weather permitting) and a drive-thru to satisfy cravings on the go. The shop is open daily from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Jacksonville shop is the first of 22 locations Virentes plans to open throughout Florida and Tennessee.

“Jacksonville has been a strong market for Shipley since we first opened on Beach Boulevard five years ago,” said Flynn Dekker, Shipley Do-Nuts CEO. “Virentes is a great owner-operator to continue serving our long-time fans and new guests in the area as we continue to expand our footprint in the Sunshine State.”

Guests can order online at www.shipleydonuts.com for easy in-store or drive-thru pickup as well as delivery. To unlock two free donuts, $0.99 coffee and more, guests can sign up for rewards at www.shipleydonuts.com/rewards.

About Shipley Do-Nuts

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is one of the nation’s oldest and is the largest donut brands, with more than 375 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 14 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 121 on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500® 2025 list, is No. 1 in its category and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2024 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts, and sign up for Shipley Sweet Rewards at ShipleyDonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

About Virentes Hospitality

Virentes Hospitality is an owner and operator of differentiated restaurant concepts that span multiple geographies across the southeast. Virentes is passionate about enriching the lives and cuisines of its team members and the communities it serves. Virentes strives to set the platinum standard for hospitality, creating warm and inviting atmospheres that celebrate connection, community, and the joy of sharing a meal.

Virentes geographic footprint currently focuses on Central and Northern Florida, Greater Nashville and the Raleigh Durham Research Triangle. Virentes Hospitality—a portfolio asset of Virentes Partners Group—operates multiple franchise brands, including Shipley Do-Nuts and Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café.

