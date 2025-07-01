Bosch Auto Service Expands in U.S. with New Houston Franchise, Second Texas Location
- CARSTAR Bass Collision expands into full maintenance and repair by opening Bosch Auto Service North Houston
- Bosch Auto Service franchisees receive access to Bosch-led trainings, tools, equipment and operational support
- Bosch Auto Service North Houston opened its doors to the public today
July 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. – Bosch Automotive Workshop Services LLC (Bosch Auto Service) is proud to announce its newest franchise location in Houston, Texas, led by long-time industry professional Nelson Ramos. This expansion reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to equipping independent shop owners with the resources, innovation and strategic guidance needed to grow in today’s evolving automotive landscape. Bosch Auto Service North Houston hosted its grand opening today.
Ramos, a Houston native with more than three decades of industry experience, is the owner of CARSTAR Bass Collision – a collision repair center known for its technical excellence and customer-first approach. As a Bosch Auto Service Franchisee, he will expand his business into full-service maintenance and repair, offering comprehensive services supported by Bosch advanced diagnostics, with future plans to incorporate Bosch ADAS capabilities and its evolving EV platform.
“Houston’s growth, diverse vehicle population and shift away from dealership service after warranties make this the right place and the right time for Bosch Auto Service,” stated Ramos. “We’re opening in a part of the city that’s underserved when it comes to trusted service shops. I’m proud to bring something new to the community, and something that’s backed by quality and driven by technology.”
Unlike traditional franchise models, the Bosch Auto Service program is centered around long-term partnership and growth. Franchisees receive access to exclusive Bosch technologies and equipment, ongoing operational support and specialized training programs that help build team capability and maximize workshop performance. The model is built for owners who want to remain independent, while gaining a competitive edge with global expertise from Bosch.
Bosch Auto Service North Houston received shop upgrades, including a complete interior and exterior Bosch Auto Service workshop rebrand.
###
Franchise News
By Type
- Expansions & Growth
- Financial & Earnings Claims
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Personnel Changes
- General Announcements
- Conferences & Events
- Product Announcements
- Media Coverage
- Strategic Alliances