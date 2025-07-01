Bosch Auto Service Expands in U.S. with New Houston Franchise, Second Texas Location

Ramos, a Houston native with more than three decades of industry experience, is the owner of CARSTAR Bass Collision – a collision repair center known for its technical excellence and customer-first approach. As a Bosch Auto Service Franchisee, he will expand his business into full-service maintenance and repair, offering comprehensive services supported by Bosch advanced diagnostics, with future plans to incorporate Bosch ADAS capabilities and its evolving EV platform.

“Houston’s growth, diverse vehicle population and shift away from dealership service after warranties make this the right place and the right time for Bosch Auto Service,” stated Ramos. “We’re opening in a part of the city that’s underserved when it comes to trusted service shops. I’m proud to bring something new to the community, and something that’s backed by quality and driven by technology.”