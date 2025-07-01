iSmash Coming Soon to Charleston, S.C. Area

Interactive Rage Room and Splatter Paint Entertainment Venue ‘Breaks’ the Mold on Letting Loose in the Lowcountry

July 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHARLESTON, S.C. — iSmash, the fast-growing interactive entertainment brand known for its adrenaline-pumping Rage Rooms, colorful Splatter Paint and adventurous Axe Throwing experiences, announced today that it has signed a lease to open in the Charleston, S.C. market. Scheduled to open late-August of this year, it will be the first in the state, and the second in the Carolinas, joining iSmash in Wake Forest, N.C.

Opening at the highly trafficked Island Plaza shopping center (1291 Folly Road) on James Island, the new iSmash will be centrally located and within close proximity to a large residential population, businesses, community organizations and Downtown Charleston. Once open, the location will have a jam-packed collection of Smash, Splatter Paint and Axe Thowing Packages available, including spaces for solo participants, groups of up to 15 and everything in between. Guests can also book Party Packages for birthdays, corporate teams and private groups.

Spearheading this opening is entrepreneur and local resident Amanda Edwards. An accomplished professional with deep experience in sales, marketing and operations, Edwards calls upon her previous success to guide her approach with iSmash. She also leans into the experience she gained as part of the U.S. Air Force for eight-plus years, which included “Airmen of the Year” honors in 2004. She gained a strong appreciation for processes, systems, dedication and commitment through her time in the Air Force.

“Our goal is to create a space where everyone can let loose like never before,” said Edwards, who aligns well with the iSmash franchise business model because it has a proven track record in several similar, lively markets like Charleston. “This is such a vibrant, fast-growing area, and I saw a real opportunity to invite people to unplug, destress and just have fun. iSmash is about more than just entertainment, it’s about giving people a healthy outlet for stress and a memorable experience to share with friends, coworkers or family.”

The only franchised rage room experience in the United States, iSmash has carved out its place as an innovator in the interactive entertainment sector. The brand has driven profound growth and drawn widespread fanfare since its inception in 2018 and has emerged as one of the nation’s fastest-growing franchise brands, with several new locations slated to open throughout 2025.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Amanda to the iSmash family as we continue to grow our footprint across the country,” said Steven Shortino, founder and CEO of iSmash. “Charleston is an incredible market with a strong sense of community and a real appetite for experiential entertainment, and Amanda is the perfect partner to bring iSmash to life.”

The Charleston-area location, like all iSmash venues, will provide all equipment and materials needed for each activity. Plus, Special Smash Packages allow guests to tackle stress with their own Smash Boxes. Ages for the activities begin at three years old for Splatter Paint and eight years old for Rage Rooms.

For more information on iSmash Charleston, visit https://ismashusa.com/locations/sc-charleston/. The location is currently offering 10 percent off first bookings and a chance to win a year of free Rage Room Smashing. Name and email address are required to enter on the location’s website.

About iSmash

Founded in 2018 by Steven Shortino at just 21 years old, iSmash began as a bold idea in Rochester, New York, inspired by a viral video and driven by a passion for creating unique, cathartic experiences. Originally coined “Smash Therapy,” Shortino pivoted to the recognizable, iSmash name and launched the first location to immediate success. The brand offers a dynamic mix of immersive experiences—including Rage Rooms, black light Splatter Painting, and Axe Throwing—designed to meet growing consumer demand for activities that prioritize experiences over possessions.

With several years of operational success behind it, iSmash has developed a proven business model known for low start-up costs, high gross margins, and strong unit economics. Franchisees benefit from a robust support system that includes a 40-hour training program, daily operational assistance, access to a national supply chain, and integrated marketing through the brand’s in-house digital agency. As the largest and most recognized Rage Room concept in the country, iSmash offers entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to tap into a high-growth segment with the backing of a trusted brand.

For more details on iSmash and to purchase a Package, visit https://ismashusa.com/. To learn more about the iSmash franchise opportunity, visit https://ismashfranchise.com/.

SOURCE iSmash

###

Media Contact:

Ava Dunlop

(206) 437-6726

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.