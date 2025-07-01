Re-Bath Named “Best for Bathroom Renovations” on Bob Vila’s 2025 Contractor List

One of America’s Largest Bathroom Remodelers Tops Category for Quality Renovation Services

July 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // Phoenix, Ariz. – Three years after first topping the bathroom remodeling category, Re-Bath, one of the nation’s largest complete bathroom remodeling franchises, has once again earned the No. 1 spot for “Best Bathroom Renovations” by Bob Vila. The 2025 Best Home Renovation Contractors in America ranking highlights top-performing home renovation brands that deliver exceptional value, reliability, and peace of mind to homeowners nationwide.

Re-Bath earned its top spot by delivering expert solutions that meet a wide range of homeowner needs, including:

Seamless bathroom remodeling tailored to homeowners’ goals – whether a tub-to-shower conversion, improved accessibility and safety, or a complete bathroom remodel – all completed in days, not weeks.

A proprietary line of DuraBath™ products that is exclusive, extensive and durable. The products are backed by strong warranties, including a lifetime warranty on acrylic DuraBath™ products, a 10-year warranty on natural stone, and a five-year warranty on bathroom components.

Innovative aging-in-place and accessibility solutions in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, featuring patented slip-resistant technology designed to reduce the risk of falls and enhance safety for homeowners with limited mobility.

“This recognition from Bob Vila reflects everything we’ve worked hard to build – trust, consistency, and a customer-first approach,” said Brad Hillier, CEO of Re-Bath. “In such a competitive industry, we continue to lead by supporting our franchisees, strengthening partnerships with big-box retailers, and maintaining a strong national media presence. Most importantly, we’re grateful to our customers who trust us with their bathroom remodeling needs.”

To create the 2025 Best Home Renovation Contractors in America ranking, Bob Vila’s team of experts researched and vetted dozens of contractors that offer nationwide renovation and remodeling services. Criteria for the ranking included service coverage area – ranging from nationwide coverage to large regional footprints – as well as whether they offer warranties or financing options.

As one of the largest bathroom remodeling companies in the United States, Re-Bath has established a proven business model, unparalleled franchise office support, and the infrastructure needed for continued growth. With demand for bathroom renovations on the rise – and the franchising industry projected to outpace overall U.S. economic growth this year – Re-Bath is actively seeking strategic franchise partners to expand its footprint nationwide. Priority markets include California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

In addition to this most recent achievement, Re-Bath’s impressive momentum has earned national recognition, including the No. 132 spot on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2025 Franchise 500®, the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Re-Bath also ranked No. 151 on the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 and No. 9 on Qualified Remodeler’s 2024 Top 500 Nationals List.

For more information on Re-Bath and franchise opportunities, visit www.rebathfranchise.com or call 800-218-2150.

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is one of the nation’s largest complete bathroom remodeling franchises that has grown to more than 100 locations across the country. The company’s first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information, please visit www.rebath.com or www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.

