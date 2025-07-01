Zaxbys Inks First Development Agreement for the Chicagoland Area

Award-Winning Chicken Franchise Set to Debut in Chicago Alongside an Experienced Existing Operator Later This Year

July 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHICAGO – Zaxbys™, the rapidly expanding Georgia-based QSR franchise famous for its quality Chicken Fingerz™, wings and signature sauces, is making its long-awaited entrance in the Chicagoland market. The brand has signed a multi-unit development agreement with a seasoned local entrepreneur to open several new restaurants across Chicago, with the first location expected to open within the next year.

The operator, a Chicagoland native with nearly two decades of restaurant experience, brings a proven track record of multi-unit franchise success throughout the region and currently owns and operates Zaxbys locations in Kansas City, Missouri. The new agreement solidifies Zaxbys commitment to strategic growth in high-potential markets.

“We’ve been looking to bring Zaxbys to Chicago for over a decade,” said the new Chicagoland operator. “This isn’t just about opening restaurants for us, it’s about building something that creates opportunity for our team and gives back to the community. Zaxbys aligns with everything we believe in, including the quality of the product, the brand’s hospitality-driven culture, and the opportunity to grow in untapped markets. We’re ready to build something special together and make Zaxbys a staple in the community.”

After acquiring two existing Zaxbys restaurants in Kansas City in 2023, the operator quickly expanded to four locations in the market. The original three-store agreement quickly grew into a significant multi-market development spanning both Kansas City and Chicago.

The Midwest remains a key expansion area for Zaxbys in 2025. In addition to Chicago, Zaxbys is actively expanding in several high-demand markets, including Indiana, Dayton, Columbus, and many more key cities.

“Chicago is one of the most exciting markets for us right now,” said Mike Mettler, Chief Development Officer of Zaxbys. “This operator has built a scalable restaurant business rooted in operational excellence, team development, and a deep connection to the local community. We’re confident they’re the right partner to introduce Zaxbys to Chicago and successfully grow the brand’s footprint in the region.”

Zaxbys has been serving up its signature sauces and bold flavors since its inception in 1990. Beloved for its 12 signature sauces and Chicken Fingerz™, Zaxbys has become a standout chicken concept in the QSR industry, growing to more than 970 locations across the U.S. The brand’s commitment to quality and innovation has earned it numerous industry accolades, including recognition in Franchise Times’ 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 List, QSR Magazine’s 2024 Top 50 Fast-Food Chains, Entrepreneur, Forbes, and Newsweek. With a strong leadership team and a focus on long-term, sustainable growth, Zaxbys continues to stay true to its mission of delivering mouthwatering food and memorable experiences to its loyal fanbase.

For more information about Zaxbys and the franchise opportunity, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbys.com/franchise.

About Zaxbys

Founded in 1990, Zaxbys™ is committed to serving delicious Chicken Fingerz™, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxby's is a five-star VetFran partner and has been ranked a top franchise on Entrepreneur's esteemed Franchise 500 list each year since 2013. Zaxbys has over 970 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

