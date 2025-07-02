JINYA Ramen Bar to Open First South Bend Location

July 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES — JINYA Ramen Bar will open its first South Bend location on Wednesday, July 9, bringing its Japanese ramen concept to the campus of the University of Notre Dame. The opening marks a partnership with NFL veteran and pro linebacker Jaylon Smith, a Notre Dame alum who is making his restaurant debut as a franchisee with the brand.

This will be the first location in South Bend. To celebrate its debut location in the city, the first 100 guests in line on opening day at 11 a.m. will receive a free bowl of ramen.

The new JINYA Ramen Bar will showcase the brand’s contemporary approach to Japanese dining, including a customizable menu and sleek, modern interiors. Designed for lively social gatherings, the restaurant will offer an inviting space for students, faculty, visitors and local residents to connect over high-quality, flavorful meals.

“We’re excited to bring JINYA Ramen Bar to South Bend and introduce the community to our bold flavors and modern take on Japanese ramen,” said Tomo Takahashi, Founder and CEO of JINYA Ramen Bar. “Partnering with Jaylon has made this launch even more meaningful — his energy, leadership and deep connection to the community align perfectly with our brand values. We’re proud to welcome him to the JINYA family.”

At JINYA, ramen is more than a meal — it’s an experience. Guests can savor slow-simmered, thick, flavorful broths perfectly paired with handcrafted noodles. Toppings like tender pork chashu, shrimp wonton and seasoned eggs add depth to every bowl, while small plates and craft beer selections complete the dining experience.

