The Big Biscuit Reopens Flagship in Independence, Missouri

July 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – The Big Biscuit has officially reopened its original location in Independence, Missouri. On Friday, June 27, the restaurant completed a major renovation following an 11-day closure.

The remodel included new flooring, updated walls and lighting, kitchen upgrades, improved restrooms, landscaping and fencing, and an upgraded breakfast counter. A historical plaque will also be installed to commemorate the site’s legacy. Notably, the design preserves the original booths, artwork, and nostalgic touches guests have come to love.

“This location is where I first experienced The Big Biscuit, so it holds a lot of meaning,” said Chad Offerdahl, President and Co-CEO of The Big Biscuit.

The Independence restaurant signifies the beginning of both The Big Biscuit and the Offerdahl family’s journey with the brand. It was here that Chad and his father, David, first visited The Big Biscuit as guests, ultimately leading them to acquire the brand in 2010. Their vision was to grow a breakfast concept without losing what made it special. Today, the Independence location stands as a symbol of the company’s evolution.

The Big Biscuit is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2025 and recently launched its largest menu refresh in over five years. New additions include Birthday Cake Pancakes, creative twists on chicken and waffles, chicken biscuits, cherry beverages, and new flavor profiles for country grits.

SOURCE The Big Biscuit®

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.