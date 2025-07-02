ZIPS Cleaners Opens New Location in Lancaster, Pa.

July 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // LANCASTER, Pa. – ZIPS Cleaners officially returned to Lancaster yesterday with the opening of its newest garment care location. Franchise owners Leda Peterson and Diego Osorio, a mother-in-law/son-in-law team each with ties to the garment care chain’s location in nearby York, Pa., officially opened their doors Wednesday morning, welcoming new guests bringing in articles to be dry cleaned, washed and pressed, laundered or tailored.

The new location is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ZIPS Cleaners offers in-by-9-out-by-5 dry cleaning of any item for only $3.49. In addition to clothing, the store will clean comforters, pillow shams, sleeping bags and other household items, provide year-round free cleaning of American flags, and arrange programs with businesses and organizations to facilitate uniform and other garment cleaning for their employees or members. From now through Veterans Day, ZIPS will donate $1.77 to the national Armed Services YMCA for each American flag brought into any location to be cleaned.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing ZIPS back to Lancaster,” says Peterson, summarizing the satisfaction she and Osorio feel in answering the many calls for the brand to return to the market after a previous location closed during the pandemic. “There is a lot of loyalty here for this brand.”

