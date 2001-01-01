ZIPS Cleaners Franchise Opportunity

Join An Industry Disruptor!

For years the garment care business was "one-size-fits-all." The standard was to charge different prices to clean different items, so you never knew what you would have to pay. At ZIPS, we wear our pricing and our processing policies on our sleeve: We have an in-by-9-out-by-5 turnaround guarantee for dry cleaning, and a single, comparatively low cost to dry clean any item, plus similarly low pricing on all other services. We've made a name for ourselves as a convenient, reliable resource for clothing care, as our legions of loyal customers can attest. Try something new on for size. Find out more about why you should franchise with ZIPS.

Our Franchise Model

It's tough to compete with our one-price, same-day business model. We have six revenue sources all at unbeatable prices: dry cleaning, Wash N Fold, pressed laundry, tailor services, household goods cleaning and business-to-business accounts. Not only do we clean up to four times the garments a traditional dry cleaner gets through every day, but we do it faster, too. Plus, we offer our customers an exceptionally efficient yet memorable experience. Altogether, it's a concept our customers can't get enough of and -- thanks to our decades of experience in garment care -- one our franchisees can easily replicate.

Average Unit Volume of Mature Store $922.7K Annually

Net Income +11.95% of Net Sales Per Store

Franchise Support

Development

We will assist you at multiple phases of the development process, from site selection to site design. Other types of assistance provided by our development team include:

Architectural building design & engineering support

Review of site during due diligence phase

Approved contractors list

Bid review and comparison

Construction project management guidance

Assistance with development of construction schedule timeline

A preferred vendor list

Proprietary site analysis model for site acceptance

Marketing

Thanks to our bright yellow and black colors and teal accents, anyone can spot a ZIPS Cleaners location a mile away. Other garment care locations literally pale in comparison.

We also provide franchisees with local and regional advertising strategies and campaigns, including print, digital, and outdoor marketing materials. Plus, we make marketing easy by giving franchisees access to our cutting-edge digital platforms that allow them to create customizable marketing materials.

Operations and Training

More than two decades later, ZIPS Dry Cleaners' founders still operate their own stores. From them, we've learned that sometimes it's necessary to get your hands dirty and that the secret to success is in the details. We provide one of the most robust three-week training programs in franchising. We teach franchisees our method of perfection using hands-on and classroom-style learning.

That's not all; we work closely with franchisees, using their input to better our systems and processes. And we're by every franchisees' side every step of the way with ongoing training and support.

An Essential Business

ZIPS are always open. Dry cleaners are considered an essential business because our cleaning process kills 99+% of bacteria on garments. When other traditional franchise organizations struggled to navigate through the pandemic, our stores all remained open.

Claim Your Territory Now

ZIPS is poised to grow with more than 100 new store commitments on top of our 68 locations in operations today. We're waiting to welcome you into our family and we know your community will welcome our fresh approach to garment care.

No major competition

Highly fragmented industry

Multi-unit focused growth

Contact us today to discuss markets available nationwide. Or visit us online at https://321zips.com/own-a-zips/.