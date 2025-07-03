BooXkeeping Franchise Expands to Seminole County, Florida, with New Franchisee Ross Duhaime

July 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // Seminole County, Fla. — BooXkeeping proudly announces its expansion into Seminole County, Florida. The newest franchise location will be led by Ross Duhaime, a seasoned corporate professional turned entrepreneur, who is eager to bring financial clarity and efficiency to local business owners.

After spending 34 years in the corporate world, Duhaime sought a new opportunity that would allow him to take control of his career and build something of his own. His background, coupled with an MBA and a strong passion for accounting, made BooXkeeping a natural fit.

“I’ve been in the corporate world for decades and have seen both the highs and the lows, including multiple workforce reductions,” said Duhaime. “At this stage in my career, I wanted to take a different approach and build something on my terms.”

BooXkeeping provides small business owners with bookkeeping services, helping them focus on what they do best — running their businesses. Duhaime recognizes the critical need for these services, especially among entrepreneurs who may not have the time or expertise to manage their financial records effectively.

“Every business needs bookkeeping, but many small business owners don’t want to handle it themselves or pay a CPA a premium to do it for them,” Duhaime said. “That’s where BooXkeeping comes in. We provide a solution that allows business owners to stay on top of their finances and make informed decisions without the stress of managing the books themselves.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Ross to the BooXkeeping family,” said Max Emma, CEO and Co-Founder of BooXkeeping. “His extensive corporate experience, combined with his passion for financial management and entrepreneurship, makes him an ideal fit for our brand. We do not doubt that he will make a meaningful impact on the small business community in Seminole County.”

