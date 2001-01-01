BooXkeeping Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$20,000
|Net Worth:
|$50,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$19,995 - $29,995
|Total Investment:
|$40,242 - $65,242
|Royalty Fee:
|10%
|Advertising Fee:
|2%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
A Franchise Opportunity Second To None
If you're an entrepreneur looking to take your future to the next level, you won't find a better franchise opportunity than BooXkeeping. Become a BooXkeeping Franchise owner and meet the growing demands of a $65 billion industry. Help small to medium-sized businesses manage their finances efficiently with our affordable and dependable bookkeeping services, software, and support.
BooXkeeping provides the opportunity to launch and operate your own bookkeeping business. Our revolutionary bookkeeping franchise is perfect for entrepreneurs seeking the freedom, flexibility, and success of running their own venture without starting from scratch.
Our industry-leading franchise model provides you with all the tools, training, and support needed to help you launch, operate, market, and grow a successful bookkeeping business in a dedicated territory.
The BooXkeeping Advantage
Why Choose Us
With BooXkeeping, you aren't just starting a business; you're starting a business backed by an award-winning brand and industry leader who supports you every step of the way.
Our Philosophy
Our bookkeepers are cool. Our franchisees are cooler. OUR CLIENTS ARE THE COOLEST!
What Our Franchisees Love
What Our Customers Love
