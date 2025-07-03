Glen Ellyn Team Wins Inaugural Plus Games at Batteries Plus's 2025 PlusCon

July 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // HARTLAND, Wis. – Batteries Plus is proud to announce Frank Meier and his Glen Ellyn, Ill. team as the winners of the brand’s first-ever Plus Games, recognized during a spirited celebration at the 2025 PlusCon in Las Vegas. This achievement highlights Meier’s dedication to operational excellence and his team’s commitment to delivering top-tier service and expertise to their community.

Meet the Winners

Meier has been a valued member of the Batteries Plus franchise network since 2022, bringing a passion for customer service and a drive for innovation to his Glen Ellyn store. Under his leadership, the team has become known for their product knowledge, personalized solutions, and consistent sales growth. Meier’s commitment to the Batteries Plus mission has made his store a model for franchise success and a trusted resource for both residential and commercial customers.

“Winning the first-ever Plus Games is an incredible honor for our Glen Ellyn team,” said Meier. “This competition brought out the best in all of us, and I’m so proud of how our team pulled together, supported each other, and had fun along the way. We’re grateful to be part of a brand that celebrates innovation, teamwork, and a commitment to serving our customers every day.”

Inside the Plus Games

The inaugural Plus Games, launched in November 2024, were designed to gamify franchisee engagement and drive performance across the Batteries Plus system. Over the course of several months, franchise stores competed in a friendly but fierce contest, with teams evaluated on key metrics such as key fob sales, flashlight sales, and total sales. The competition culminated at PlusCon, where the Final Four stores faced off in a series of challenges that tested their knowledge, teamwork, and sales acumen.

Frank Meier and his Glen Ellyn team emerged victorious, outpacing their peers and demonstrating excellence across all measured categories. Their win is a testament to the power of collaboration, training, and a customer-first mindset. Finishing in second was Richard and Kelli Epps and their store associates in Largo/Spring Hill, Fla.

Significant Results Across the System

The Plus Games delivered measurable impact, with top-performing stores seeing a median total sales growth of 5.9-7.4% during the competition period compared to the previous year. The top quartile of stores also achieved a 12.3% median increase in key fob sales, underscoring the effectiveness of the initiative in driving both engagement and results.

As Batteries Plus continues to innovate in franchise operations and customer service, the success of the inaugural Plus Games sets a new standard for engagement and achievement across its network of stores nationwide.

“The energy and focus the Plus Games generated throughout our franchise system was inspiring,” said Jon Sica, Chief Operating Officer for Batteries Plus. “Frank and his team truly exemplify what’s possible when you combine expertise, passion, and a drive to succeed. Their win sets the bar for future competitions and reflects the bright future ahead for our entire network.”

