Newk's Eatery Welcomes Back Industry Veteran Chris Cheek as Chief Development Officer

JACKSON, Miss., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newk's Eatery has announced the return of Chris Cheek as chief development officer. A familiar face with deep ties to the brand, Cheek previously served in the same role from 2014 to 2019.

"I was Newk's very first chief development officer back in 2014," said Cheek. "I left in 2019 for another opportunity, but Newk's has always felt like home."

Following his recent stint as CDO at Modern Market Eatery, Cheek took time to explore his next move before returning to Newk's in 2025. The brand, now backed by CapitalSpring and part of the FSC Franchise Co. portfolio alongside Beef 'O' Brady's and The Brass Tap, offered the right mix of timing, team and potential.

"What brought me back is that Newk's is the leadership team and a menu that's meaningfully different," Cheek said. "We serve proteins others won't touch — such as shrimp and salmon — and we make our salad dressings from scratch."

In his new role, Cheek will focus on driving growth through both new development and support for existing operators.

"Our franchisees are awesome," he said. "Many of them are the same great partners I worked with before, and I'm excited to help them grow."

Frank Paci, CEO of Newk's Eatery, expressed his enthusiasm about Cheek's return.

"Chris brings unmatched knowledge of the Newk's brand and a deep understanding of the restaurant and franchising space," Paci said. "He knows how to build relationships, identify growth opportunities and deliver results. We're thrilled to welcome him back and confident that his leadership will guide Newk's into its next phase of growth."

SOURCE Newk's Eatery

