 Newk's Eatery Franchise Opportunity
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Newk's Eatery Franchise Opportunity

Financial Information:

Net Worth: $3,000,000 - $5,000,000
Franchise Fee: $40,000
Total Investment: $932,000 - $1,331,000

Available Markets:


United States: AK, AZ, AR, CO, DC, FL, GA, IL, KS, KY, MD, MO, NM, NC, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, VA, WV

Join the Family

Franchise Information

At Newk's, great food is our passion. We live for the tantalizing smells, sights, tastes and textures of meals that are made to perfection. Newk's was founded in 2004 by Don Newcomb, Debra Bryson and Chris Newcomb in Oxford, Mississippi. We are obsessed with discovering new recipes and reimagining old favorites - especially our Newcomb Family Recipes. We insist on sourcing the finest ingredients. We are uncompromising about quality from kitchen to table and our dedication to personal service. That's a passion shared by everyone you will meet at Newk's.

Brand Differentiators

  • Scratch-Made Approach - Broad menu of meticulously prepared meals, made from scratch with fresh, high-quality ingredients.
  • Culinary Driven - Unique fast-casual dining experience highlighted by the Roundtable, signature take-home cup, free breadsticks, famous iced tead and large portions.
  • Hospitality First - Exceptional customer service in a comfortable setting that appeals to multiple demographics and is suitable for multiple occasions.
  • Open Kitchen & Warm, Inviting Interior Best-in-class concept with superior competitive positioning in the fast-casual sector.
  • Operations-focused, unit-level model that is easy for franchisees to learn.
Newk's customers eating food

Shortcuts have their place.

That place is in someone else's restaurant.

Open kitchens have become popular in the restaurant industry over the past several years. Newk's restaurants do have open kitchens. But our reasons have nothing to do with restaurant trends.

Our kitchens are open because we believe in preparing our food in a manner that's open and respectful of our guests' expectations.

We have nothing to hide. You won't find deep fryers or microwave ovens in our kitchens. We grill and slice our meats and cheeses, shred our lettuce, roll our dough, bake our own croutons and even mix our own salad dressings.

At Newk's, we prepare food for our guests the same way we would do it for ourselves.

The Right Concept.
The Right Opportunity.

Fast-casual restaurants are the fastest-growing segment of the restaurant industry, leading industry growth since 2007. Newk's has significantly outpaced the fast-casual sector due to our unique concept and market positioning.

The Ideal Newk's Franchisee

  • Prior restaurant experience
  • Passionate about the hospitality industry
  • Active in the business, with a priority on local marketing and customer service
  • Well capitalized - 3 to 5 restaurants: $3MM net worth and $1.5MM liquid; 5 to 8 restaurants: $4MM net worth and $2.5MM liquid; 8+ restaurants: $5MM net worth and $3.5MM liquid
Newk's Franchise interior

Benefits of Newk's Franchise Ownership

  • A concept validated by industry trends
  • Streamlined, efficient operational system
  • Flexible menu, adaptable to change with trends and tastes
  • Flexible store design and location options
  • Long-term, multiunit franchise focus
  • Experienced, respected management team
  • Strong training and marketing programs
  • Ongoing support of a dedicated franchise company
Add to Request List

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

Request Information

Looking for more information about Newk's Eatery? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.

Please send me email updates on the latest Franchise News and Opportunities

By submitting this form, you give consent for Franchising.com to provide the information above to Newk's Eatery so they may contact you via phone or email. View our Privacy Policy for more information.


Share This Page

Subscribe to Our Newsletters

A Franchise Update Media Production
Franchise Update Media
P.O. Box 20547
San Jose, CA 95160
PH. (408) 402-5681
In Loving Memory Of Timothy Gardner (1987-2014)

Copyright © 2001 - 2020.
All Rights Reserved.