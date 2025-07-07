Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa Opens First Louisiana Location

Mother-Daughter Duo and Local Partner Bring Affordable Luxury and Wellness to Denham Springs

July 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // DENHAM SPRINGS, La. — Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, a leader in the wellness and spa industry, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Denham Springs, marking the brand’s first-ever spa in the state of Louisiana. Located at 10075 Crossing Way, Suite 630A, the spa will offer professional massage, facial, and hair removal services seven days a week, beginning July 14.

Ahead of the spa’s opening, the Denham Springs location has already welcomed over 300 Founding Members, who are receiving exclusive benefits and early access to services. The Grand Opening celebration will take place on July 24 and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the local Chamber of Commerce at 9:00 a.m.

This milestone opening is led by a passionate trio of women entrepreneurs—Stacey Johnston, her mother Andrea Hicks, and longtime family friend Miranda Barcelona. Johnston and Hicks bring a family-driven approach to the business as a mother-daughter duo with a shared passion for bringing self-care services to their local community. Together with Barcelona, a close friend of the family for more than 30 years, they bring diverse yet complementary backgrounds to this endeavor.

“Our goal is to create a welcoming, relaxing space where people can focus on their well-being,” said Barcelona. “We’re building something that’s both elevated and deeply personal. We’re especially excited about the advanced skincare services and retail offerings, which we think will surprise people in the best way. With the growing number of founding members before the opening, we’re already seeing how eager this community is to make wellness part of their routine.”

Johnston, a licensed massage therapist with 18 years of experience, has managed multiple franchised locations and will help lead day-to-day operations. Barcelona, the new spa’s general manager, brings over two decades of experience in construction and hospitality, including six years as Director of Operations at a hotel, and is focused on building a high-performing team with customer service and member retention at its core. She also plans to foster relationships with local massage therapy and esthetics schools to build a strong pipeline of future talent. Hicks, a Baton Rouge native and lending auditor with over 25 years in the mortgage industry, is thrilled to open her first Hand & Stone in Juban Crossing and is especially drawn to the concept’s expansive esthetic offerings.

“We’re so proud to be bringing Hand & Stone to the Denham Springs community,” said Johnston. “As longtime wellness professionals, we’ve spent years in this industry because we genuinely believe in it. Hand & Stone stood out to us from the start—the support from corporate, the product offerings, and especially the membership model made it a clear fit. We’ve been best friends for over 30 years, and opening this spa together is not just a business milestone, but a dream realized.”

Hand & Stone introduces high-quality professional massage services, including Swedish, Himalayan Salt, Sports, Deep Tissue, Oncology and Prenatal massages to the charming Livingston Parish. Clients can also enjoy Hand & Stone’s signature hot stone massage and best-in-class facials, all tailored to individual needs and to address specific skin concerns. With a wide range of services available for women, men, and teens, the new spa provides a personalized experience for every guest.

Like all Hand & Stone spas nationwide, the new Denham Springs location offers advanced skincare and spa services that incorporate new technologies at the forefront of the wellness market to enhance each guest’s overall experience. These advanced services include the DiamondGlow Facial, NuFACE Microcurrent Facial, LED Phototherapy Facial, and innovations like CBD Oil Enhancements and partnerships with award-winning skincare lines Dermalogica®, Image Skincare, and ClarityRX.

Hand & Stone services are performed by experienced licensed estheticians and licensed massage therapists. The brand’s commitment to extraordinary guest experiences has translated into unparalleled expertise at each location, supported by best-in-class training and ongoing educational resources for all team members. At Hand & Stone Denham Springs, guests have access to a team of wellness experts who specialize in providing exceptional skincare and massage treatments, ensuring a tranquil, relaxing, and comfortable environment.

The Denham Springs location will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM, and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. For more information about Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, services, or to schedule an appointment, call (225)-277-9772 or visit https://handandstone.com/locations/denham-springs/.

About Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa was founded in 2004 by John Marco, a dedicated physical therapist with a vision to make high-quality wellness services accessible to everyone. Today, with over 650 locations across 39 states and Canada, Hand & Stone continues to set the standard in the spa industry. From therapeutic massages to advanced skincare treatments, the brand delivers exceptional, customized wellness experiences. By partnering with trusted names like Dermalogica, IMAGE Skincare, and ClarityRx Clinical Skin Care, Hand & Stone ensures every client receives top-tier quality. In addition to providing great service, Hand & Stone was recognized by CXcellence in 2024 for its outstanding customer-centric culture. The brand has ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list for a decade, coming in first in the spa category several times. For more information on Hand & Stone Spa services, visit https://handandstone.com/. For information on the franchise opportunity, visit www.handandstone.com/franchise/.

