DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Huntsville’s Madison Bailey Named Team Specialist of the Year

July 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen has honored Madison Bailey of DreamMaker of Huntsville with its 2025 Team Specialist of the Year Award, presented at the company’s annual Reunion, held June 10–13 in Reno.

In just two years as office manager, Madison has made a measurable impact on her franchise location by fostering consistency, communication, and accountability. Known for her meticulous attention to detail and steady leadership, she helps keep the team focused and aligned, setting the tone for both business operations and client experience.

Her franchise owner noted: “She’s a force for calm and clarity. Her leadership has shaped a more supportive, less stressful work environment for the entire team—and that’s made all the difference.”

DreamMaker franchise owners and team members adhere to a Code of Values that promotes honesty, integrity, and a customer-first approach to design and remodeling.

The annual Reunion brings together franchisees from across the country to advance excellence in business operations, technology, marketing, and customer care — while shaping a collaborative and values-driven culture across the brand.

Doug Dwyer, President and CSO of DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen, shared, “Our Code of Values is not just something that hangs on the wall — it’s a living, breathing philosophy based on timeless principles. We conduct our business completely above-board, with honesty all the way.”

Each year, DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen reaffirms its commitment to Enhancing Lives. Improving Homes. DreamMaker is recognized for superior craftsmanship, ethical excellence, and dedication to creating beautiful, functional spaces that enrich the lives of their clients.

SOURCE DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen

###

