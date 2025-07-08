Habit Burger & Grill’s “hot Dads” Calendar is Here. Order Now to Get It by August 1

July 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // Irvine, CA — Summer just got hotter. The Hot Dads of Habit x UFC GYM Calendar is officially available to order, with delivery by August 1. It’s five months of bold dads paired with bold salads, photographed in their element and flexing what fatherhood really looks like in 2025.

To find the dads featured in the calendar, Habit and UFC GYM launched a nationwide search, inviting dads from across the country to submit photos and videos showcasing their strength, spirit, and swagger. The selected winners were flown to Los Angeles for an exclusive photoshoot for the five-month summer calendar.

And the buzz is heating up, as the calendar will be featured on Live with Kelly & Mark this Thursday, July 10, bringing these real dads and their even realer flavor to a national audience.

"We spent months in the kitchen perfecting a bold new lineup of salads, all packed with freshly chargrilled chicken, because no one does hot, fresh chicken quite like us,” said Jack Hinchliffe, Chief Marketing Officer at Habit Burger & Grill. “For too long, salads have been typecast as something for Moms while the Dads reach for the burgers. That’s just not the case here. These salads are hearty, flavorful, and full of protein. So to celebrate, we paired each one with a different Hot Dad to prove once and for all: salads are for everyone.”

Meet the Hot Dads:

Mr. Santa Barbara Cobb, Caden Wilson, Vero Beach, FL

A Florida firefighter and soon-to-be first-time dad. Bright, bold, and built for the heat, on and off duty.

A father of two with sweet heat and surprise moves. (His wife submitted him without telling him. He’s still blushing.)

Dad of one. Sweet and quietly complex, he’s got layers of flavor.

Dependable and classic, this dad of one exudes a quiet kind of confidence.

He’s got charm and a sharp sense of humor that completes the meal. Currently looking for a Mrs. Side Salad.

“This calendar is more than just fun, it’s a nod to the values both brands share,” said Adam Sedlack, CEO of UFC GYM. “These men live with grit, heart, and purpose. That’s what makes them strong, not just at the gym, but in life.”

The limited-edition calendar runs from August through December and is available for $24.99, including U.S. shipping. Net proceeds benefit The Habit Restaurants Foundation, supporting local nonprofits and community impact programs.

“Parenting is a chance to leave a better version of yourself behind,” said Anthony, aka Mr. Harvest Chopped. “The Harvest Chopped Salad is real, and intentional. Just like the life I’m building for my son.”

Pair Your Calendar With a Hot Deal: Get 2-for-1 Habit Salads

From now through July 13, Habit Burger & Grill is offering 2-for-1 salads. Buy any salad, get one free (of equal or lesser value).

Don’t Miss It:

Catch the Hot Dad Calendar on Live with Kelly & Mark, airing Thursday, July 10.

* Purchase one (1) entrée Salad and receive a second entrée Salad for free. Offer valid from 7/7/25 - 7/13/25. Does not apply to the Side Garden Ranch. Must add both items to your order prior to checkout to receive the second item of equal or lesser value. Discount does not apply to taxes and fees. Other taxes and fees may apply. Add-ons extra. No substitutions permitted. LIMIT: one (1) redemption per CharClub member. Valid at participating U.S. Habit Burger & Grill locations for users who are logged in and place an order on the Habit Burger & Grill website, app, or in-restaurant scanned at the register. For a limited time and while supplies last. May not be used for delivery orders unless order is placed directly on the CharClub mobile app. Prices and items may vary. Cannot be combined with other offers. Must have or create a valid account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Offer not valid at Habit Burger & Grill locations in Las Vegas, NV; Henderson, NV; Chino Hills, CA; Upland, CA; Redlands, CA; Ontario, CA; Fontana, CA; Hesperia, CA; Rancho Cucamonga, CA; Victorville, CA; Barstow, CA; Rialto, CA; Colton, CA; San Bernardino, CA; Rohnert Park, CA. Also excludes airport, university, and casino locations.

